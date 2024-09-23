HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC, “Sable”, or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into subscription agreements to issue 7,500,000 shares of its common stock in a private placement to institutional investors. Sable expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The private placement is expected to close on September 23, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for capital expenditures, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Sable also announced that as of September 18, 2024, it has received proceeds of $64,829,491 from the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase the Company’s common stock. Sable has issued 5,637,347 shares of its common stock to exercising warrant holders. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the warrant exercises for capital expenditures, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

TD Cowen and Jefferies are acting as joint placement agents and Intrepid Partners is acting as co-placement agent for the private placement.

The shares of common stock being issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Sable has agreed to file a registration statement to register the resale of the shares of common stock being sold in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sable

Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, focused on responsibly developing the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The Sable team has extensive experience safely operating in California.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “ may,” “ believe,” “ anticipate,” “ intend,” “ estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “plan,” forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “future,” “outlook,” and “target,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements will contain such identifying words. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Sable’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Sable’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the ability to recommence production of the Santa Ynez Unit assets and the cost and time required therefor; global economic conditions and inflation; increased operating costs; lack of availability of drilling and production equipment, supplies, services and qualified personnel; geographical concentration of operations; environmental and weather risks; regulatory changes and uncertainties; litigation, complaints and/or adverse publicity; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or loss of data; our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business; and other one-time events and other factors that can be found in Sable’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Sable’s website ( www.sableoffshore.com ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website ( www.sec.gov ). Except as required by applicable law, Sable undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

Disclaimers

Non-Producing Assets