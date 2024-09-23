MIAMI, FL, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, is pleased to announce it has successfully closed on a new loan involving its Waldron facility located in Durant, Oklahoma via refinancing. This strategic move will free up working capital and support Safe & Green Holdings' growing customer demand and facilitating its aggressive expansion strategies.

The Company was able to secure over an additional $1 million from the prior loan on the property, with more favorable terms and a lower interest rate. This arrangement not only underscores the real-world value of Safe & Green Holdings' assets, but also provides the Company with greater flexibility to expand its operations.

“We are always prepared to capitalize on strategic opportunities when they are presented,” said Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. “Through this asset refinancing, we were able to bring in much needed capital that is non-dilutive to our shareholders.”

Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer at Safe & Green Holdings, added, "The mortgage we have secured is improved from the property’s prior loan, with an increased loan value at a significantly reduced interest rate. Monetizing the Company’s equity in this property provides additional working capital that is non-dilutive."

The Company’s Waldron factory operates in Durant, Oklahoma and provides a full array of modular and prefabricated construction on its 58,000 square foot undercover.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.