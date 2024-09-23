DENVER, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the Private Jet Travel industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of rising PGA TOUR star Sahith Theegala to its esteemed roster of Brand Ambassadors. This partnership underscores ONEflight's commitment to offering unparalleled luxury travel experiences to golf enthusiasts and discerning travelers alike.

Sahith, known for his remarkable talent and dynamic presence on the course, joins a distinguished group of PGA TOUR players including Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Scott Stallings, Akshay Bhatia, and Adam Schenk. His dedication to excellence in golf aligns seamlessly with ONEflight's mission to provide top-tier private aviation services.

"We are excited to welcome Sahith to the ONEflight family," said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International. "His incredible skill, sportsmanship, and emerging influence in the golf world make him an ideal ambassador for our brand. We look forward to collaborating with him to create unforgettable travel experiences for our clients."

The partnership between ONEflight and Sahith Theegala transcends traditional endorsements, reflecting a shared commitment to exceptional experiences—whether soaring through the skies in a private jet or excelling on the golf course. By aligning with such a talented athlete, ONEflight reinforces its status as the preferred choice for those who demand the highest standards of service and performance.

ONEflight International is dedicated to providing its clients with seamless and personalized private aviation solutions. With the addition of Sahith Theegala, the company continues to elevate its brand, ensuring extraordinary experiences that exceed expectations for travelers and golf fans alike.