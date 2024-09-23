Samsara Honored by FORTUNE in 2024 Change the World List

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations ® Cloud, today announced its inclusion in FORTUNE’s 2024 Change the World list, which spotlights an elite group of companies that drive positive social impact through their core business strategy. Key criteria for the list include measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation. Samsara’s impact through its Video-Based Safety solution was a central factor in the company’s first appearance on the list.

Physical operations are the backbone of the global economy, contributing to more than 40% of the world’s GDP. Samsara’s customers represent these vital organizations from construction, transportation, field services, the public sector, and more. Collectively, their frontline workers now travel 70B+ miles annually with Samsara supporting the delivery of the essential goods and services they provide. Safety is a top priority for Samsara customers, and many now rely on AI Dash Cams to achieve safer operations. In collaboration with its customers, Samsara helped prevent over 200,000 vehicle crashes in a single year. The company continues to innovate to make an even greater impact, most recently introducing AI detections for Drowsiness, Forward Collisions, and Lane Departures.

Samsara’s platform also enables customers to achieve significant efficiency and sustainability benefits by helping them reduce fuel, energy, and paper waste. In partnership with its customers, Samsara digitized over 265 million workflows and helped prevent more than 3 billion pounds of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere. These improvements not only benefit society but also deliver cost savings that customers can reinvest in their organizations.

Samsara's mission is brought to life by its dedicated employees, who are passionate about increasing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of operations powering the global economy. By closely collaborating with customers, Samsara continues to solve complex technical challenges that lead to transformative improvements in physical operations. Samsara has increased R&D investments every year since its founding and is proud to have received over a hundred patents for its product innovation.

"Customer insights are central to our innovation. We apply the power of trillions of data points and AI to solve our customers' toughest challenges," said Kiren Sekar, Chief Product Officer at Samsara. "This recognition reflects what we've accomplished together with our customers, and shows the potential for even greater impact ahead."

Samsara has quickly become a destination for the world’s top talent. This year, Samsara was certified by Great Place To Work® and recognized by Glassdoor and FORTUNE as one of the best workplaces, reflecting the company's commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations ® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

