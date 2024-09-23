Sandvine: Our Next Chapter as a Market Leader for Technology Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
With new owners, a commitment to new leadership, and reoriented business model, today we announce the next chapter of Sandvine as a technology solution leader for democracies.
Our technology facilitates internet access for hundreds of millions of people around the globe. We work with the world’s largest internet service providers to classify network traffic, enhance network connectivity, and counter threats to network security. Our mission is to help people work, learn, entertain and communicate. In response to concerns regarding the misuse of our technology by foreign governments, we made a commitment to new ownership, leadership, and business strategy. In the last several months, we have committed to significant changes to our governance and business model in consultation with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State, and other key members of the U.S. government.
These transformative changes include:
The misuse of deep packet inspection technology is an international problem that threatens free and fair elections, basic human rights, and other digital freedoms we believe are inalienable. Over the last several years, there have been instances where we believe our products were misused by foreign governments in order to infringe on civil liberties and other rights. In the past, we responded through different legal and technological methods available to us. Unfortunately, we have concluded that such steps are not enough, and what is required is a more dramatic shift in the markets in which we operate and in the way that we do business. We recognize this decision may be disruptive, and we are committed to exiting markets in a way that maintains internet connectivity to the millions of subscribers our customers serve.
We acknowledge past misuse of Sandvine’s products, as well as the fact that the company’s response to past reports of misuse was insufficient. We also unequivocally condemn any misuse of our products to facilitate repression, limit freedom of expression, restrict freedom of association, monitor journalists and political dissidents, and disrupt democratic elections. In that vein, and with the changes outlined today, we are now well positioned to be an industry leader that forcefully pushes back on authoritarian governmental use of technology to undermine democratic norms and abuse basic human rights.
As we embark on this new chapter as a technology solution leader for democracies, we are especially thankful to our customers and business partners for their continued support and steadfast fidelity to our purpose. We are, and will remain, committed to improve because we believe access to digital communication and its benefits bolsters the values and interests of democracy.
____________________ 1 This decision was based on a review of our operations using a variety of government and external references, including the U.S. Department of State Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the Reporters Without Borders’ 2023 World Press Freedom Index, and Freedom House’s 2024 Internet Freedom Scores. We made the decision to exit all countries categorized as “non-democratic” in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2023 Democracy Index, which is available here. 2 In the interim period before exiting these jurisdictions, Sandvine will maintain contractual authority to act on violations of the end-user license agreement. 3 Our new HRDD program will look to implement enhanced measures and transparency in line with the U.S. State Department’s Guidance on Implementing the UN Guiding Principles for Transactions Linked to Foreign Government End-Users for Products or Services with Surveillance Capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919441171/en/
CONTACT: Media and NGO Contact
pro-sandvine@prosek.comCustomer, Partner, and Supplier Contact
contactus@sandvine.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Sandvine
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/19/2024 12:26 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 12:26 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919441171/en