TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight today filed 3 new Federal Tort Claims Act (“FTCA”) administrative complaints against the United States Department of the Army and the Department of Defense (collectively “the Army”) on behalf of 3 John Does (John Does 16-18), all of whom are former patients of Dr. Michael Stockin – an Army doctor facing criminal charges for the sexual abuse of numerous patients. Between September 2023 and June 2024, the firm previously filed 15 other FTCA complaints on behalf of John Does.

All John Does are represented in the matter by Christine Dunn, Co-Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. Office and Co-Chair of the firm’s Sexual Violence, Title IX, and Victims’ Rights Practice Group and Associate Jillian Seymour.

The Federal Tort Claims Act is a federal statute that permits individuals to bring legal claims against federal agencies for torts committed by agency personnel. Prior to filing an FTCA complaint in court, the individual must first file an administrative complaint with the agency at fault. The agency is then afforded at least six months to investigate the claim. After that, the individual may file a lawsuit against the agency in federal court.

Today, Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight initiated the FTCA legal process for 3 additional clients by filing administrative complaints against the Army. The firm currently represents a total of 18 former patients of Dr. Stockin. The 3 complaints filed today on behalf of John Does 16-18 include remarkably similar allegations to those made by John Does 1-15, whose administrative complaints are now under investigation by the Army. Specifically, the new FTCA complaints allege that Dr. Stockin – an Army pain management doctor at Madigan Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington – forced John Does 16 through 18 to disrobe during their respective appointments. After the patients disrobed, Dr. Stockin, with no chaperone present, wrongfully fondled the patients’ genitals. Although Dr. Stockin committed the abuse under the guise of performing a medical exam, the administrative complaints allege that there was no medical necessity for Dr. Stockin to view or touch the patients’ genitals in this manner.

The administrative complaints further allege that the Army is liable under the FTCA because it was negligent in hiring, supervising, and retaining Dr. Stockin, and that the Army lacked adequate protocols to keep patients safe from sexual abuse.

On August 30, 2023, Army officials announced that the Army was bringing criminal charges against Dr. Stockin for sexually abusing at least 23 victims, including charges of abusive sexual contact and indecent viewing. On October 17, 2023, similar charges were added for 17 additional victims of Dr. Stockin. On February 23, 2024, Dr. Stockin was arraigned on charges stemming from the sexual abuse of 41 different patients. His case is set for a six-week trial in January 2025. Some experts believe this case is the largest sexual assault case in military history.

“This is now the fifth round of FTCA complaints that Sanford Heisler has filed on behalf of servicemembers who allege they were sexually assaulted by Dr. Stockin,” Dunn said. “The fact that the firm continues to be contacted by additional victims, more than a year after our first filing, illustrates how little the Army did to protect its servicemembers from harm.”