NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) (“Saratoga Investment,” “Saratoga” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company anticipates that it will not have a sufficient number of shares of the Company's common stock present in person or represented by proxy at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to constitute a quorum. The majority of the votes received are in favor of the motion being proposed which is to elect Christian L. Oberbeck as director of the Company, to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting. The Company has decided to postpone the Annual Meeting to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at the offices of Ropes and Gray, located at 1211 Avenue of The Americas, 38th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

The close of business on July 29, 2024 will continue to be the record date for the determination of stockholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages all of its stockholders to read the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 1, 2024 (the “Proxy Statement”), which is available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website at 3fc2212d-02d6-476f-aebb-fdc690bcfd74 (saratogainvestmentcorp.com).