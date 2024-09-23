SaverOne Announces New Pilot with Malta Public Transport Company

Petah Tikvah, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE, TASE: SVRE), a technology company that develops and sells advanced transportation safety solutions, today announced the launch of a new pilot project with the national bus operator of Malta, Malta Public Transport Company (MPTC). MPTC, as part of its ongoing evaluation of new safety solutions and technologies, will be conducting tests of the SaverOne system over the coming months. The installation was performed in collaboration with SaverOne's regional distributor, GVZ Components.

Malta Public Transport Company is the national bus operator responsible for public transportation services across Malta, operating an extensive network of routes, connecting major cities, towns, and villages. The company runs approximately 450 buses and should the evaluation prove to be successful, MPTC will potentially equip its entire fleet with the SaverOne System during 2025.

Mr. Ori Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, “We are excited to start work in a new geography with Malta’s major bus company, the Malta Public Transport Company. This new pilot as well as the increasing scope of work with our regional distributor, has opened up a significant opportunity to bring our technology to Malta and underscores our growing penetration into European and international markets. We look forward to a successful evaluation and the potential for expanding sales in Malta and Europe.”

About SaverOne’s Systems

SaverOne’s system is installed in vehicles to provide a solution to the problem of driver distraction, as a result of drivers using distracting applications on the mobile phone while driving, in a way that endangers their safety, the safety of their passengers and others on the road. This phenomenon is considered one of the main causes of road accidents in the world. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the annual cost of road accidents just in the United States, stands at about $870 billion each year, excluding the costs of serious injury or death, with a quarter of those accidents estimated to be related to the use of the mobile phones while driving. SaverOne's technology specifically recognizes the driver area in the vehicle and prevents the driver from accessing distracting applications such as messaging, while allowing others (e.g. navigation, calls), without user intervention or consent, creating a safer driving environment.

SaverOne’s primary target markets include commercial and private vehicle fleets, including public transportation and buses, that are interested in reducing potential damages and significant cost, vehicle manufacturers that are interested in integrating safety solutions to their vehicles, and insurance and leasing companies. SaverOne initially addresses car fleets with focus on the Israeli, European and US markets, as well as other markets around the world. SaverOne believes that ultimately increased focus on monitoring and prevention of cellular distraction systems in vehicles, in particular driven by upcoming expected EU regulation, will likely have a dramatic positive impact on the demand for its systems in the future.

The Company’s strategy is to provide its technology for installation to customers in the aftermarket as well as address OEM vehicle manufacturers, to install the Company's protection technologies during the vehicle manufacturing process.

SaverOne has developed a Vulnerable Road User (VRU) solution with the potential to significantly enhance the performance of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors through a superior ability to deal with NLoS (non-line of sight) situations as well as adverse weather conditions and low-visibility. SaverOne’s technology identifies the exact location and direction of movement of the VRU via their RF footprint from their cellphone signal. This safety solution supports the avoidance of a collision by early detection VRUs such as pedestrians or cyclists in the vicinity of the vehicle.