Savers Value Village, Inc. Survey Shows Gaining Momentum for Thrift

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE: SVV), the largest for-profit thrift operator in North America for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories, and housewares, today released its 2024 Thrift Report to provide insight into the state of secondhand in the U.S. and Canada.
The survey confirms that secondhand shopping continues to grow in popularity across age groups and demographics, making it clear that thrift is reshaping the retail landscape and changing how people shop.
“Thrift, a once-niche retail segment, is having a major cultural moment,” said Savers Value Village, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Walsh. “It is incredibly encouraging to see shoppers of all ages, and particularly younger generations, embrace the secondhand economy. This is the kind of mentality that is going to start to truly make a difference in embedding a reuse mindset in our global culture.”
Drivers behind the popularity of thrift go beyond the historic draws of thrifting; while wallet-friendly prices and eco-friendly satisfaction continue to factor into shoppers’ decisions, there are several broader cultural trends contributing to the gain in momentum around thrifting:
The mission of Savers Value Village is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature. The company has found a reuse for over 3.2 billion pounds of reusable clothing and housewares over the last five years, while also generating $580 million in revenue for its non-profit partners’ vital community programs and services.
About the Savers®Value Village®family of thrift stores
As the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature. Learn more about the Savers Value Village family of thrift stores, our impact, and the #ThriftProud movement at savers.com.
