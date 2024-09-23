Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Schwab Announces Its Fall Business Update

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that it has scheduled a Fall Business Update for institutional investors on Tuesday, October 15 th. This Update, which will be held via live public webcast, is part of an ongoing series designed to help the investment community keep abreast of recent developments and management’s strategic focus. The program is scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET. Participants will include Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger, President Rick Wurster, Chief Financial Officer Mike Verdeschi, and Managing Director Peter Crawford.

The Update will be accessible at https://schwabevents.com/corporation.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.9 million active brokerage accounts, 5.4 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $9.74 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2024. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924368716/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA:

Mayura Hooper

Charles Schwab

Phone: 415-667-1525INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:

Jeff Edwards

Charles Schwab

Phone: 817-854-6177

