Schwab Asset Management Announces ETF Share Splits

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Schwab Asset Management ®, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced forward share splits on 20 Schwab ETFs. Forward ETF share splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The share splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.
The ETF share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of US markets on October 9, 2024, payable after the close of the markets on October 10, 2024. Shares will begin trading at their post-split price on October 11, 2024.
Ticker
Fund
Record date
Payable date
NAV/share as of 9/24/24
Split Ratio
SCHG
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
103.90
4-for-1
SCHD
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
85.02
3-for 1
SCHM
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
83.20
3-for 1
SCHV
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
80.26
3-for 1
FNDX
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
71.55
3-for 1
FNDB
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
70.18
3-for 1
SCHX
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
67.74
3-for 1
SCHB
Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
66.39
3-for 1
FNDA
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
59.58
2-for-1
SCHK
Schwab 1000 Index® ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
55.16
2-for-1
SCHP
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
53.78
2-for-1
SCYB
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
53.36
2-for-1
SCMB
Schwab Municipal Bond ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
52.33
2-for-1
SCHA
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
51.57
2-for-1
SCHR
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
50.76
2-for-1
SCHJ
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
49.69
2-for-1
SCHO
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
49.06
2-for-1
SCHZ
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
47.66
2-for-1
SCHI
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
46.28
2-for-1
SCHF
Schwab International Equity ETF
10/9/24
10/10/24
40.76
2-for-1
About Schwab Asset Management
One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2024, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.2 trillion on a discretionary basis and $38.3 billion on a non-discretionary basis.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Disclosures:
Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visitinghttps://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus. Please read it carefully before investing.
Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).
Schwab Asset Management ® is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser for Schwab Funds, Schwab ETFs, and separately managed account strategies. Schwab Funds are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co, Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). Schwab Asset Management and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation, and are not affiliated with SIDCO.
0924-SG4F
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925837158/en/
CONTACT: Christine Underhill
Charles Schwab
415-961-3790
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: The Charles Schwab Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/25/2024 03:03 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 03:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925837158/en