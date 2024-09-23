Sections
September 25, 2024

Schwab Asset Management Announces ETF Share Splits

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Schwab Asset Management ®, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced forward share splits on 20 Schwab ETFs. Forward ETF share splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The share splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

The ETF share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of US markets on October 9, 2024, payable after the close of the markets on October 10, 2024. Shares will begin trading at their post-split price on October 11, 2024.

Ticker

Fund

Record date

Payable date

NAV/share as of 9/24/24

Split Ratio

SCHG

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

103.90

4-for-1

SCHD

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

85.02

3-for 1

SCHM

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

83.20

3-for 1

SCHV

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

80.26

3-for 1

FNDX

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

71.55

3-for 1

FNDB

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

70.18

3-for 1

SCHX

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

67.74

3-for 1

SCHB

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

66.39

3-for 1

FNDA

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

59.58

2-for-1

SCHK

Schwab 1000 Index® ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

55.16

2-for-1

SCHP

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

53.78

2-for-1

SCYB

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

53.36

2-for-1

SCMB

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

52.33

2-for-1

SCHA

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

51.57

2-for-1

SCHR

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

50.76

2-for-1

SCHJ

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

49.69

2-for-1

SCHO

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

49.06

2-for-1

SCHZ

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

47.66

2-for-1

SCHI

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

46.28

2-for-1

SCHF

Schwab International Equity ETF

10/9/24

10/10/24

40.76

2-for-1

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2024, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.2 trillion on a discretionary basis and $38.3 billion on a non-discretionary basis.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visitinghttps://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus. Please read it carefully before investing.

Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).

Schwab Asset Management ® is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., the investment adviser for Schwab Funds, Schwab ETFs, and separately managed account strategies. Schwab Funds are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co, Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC. Schwab ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). Schwab Asset Management and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation, and are not affiliated with SIDCO.

0924-SG4F

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925837158/en/

CONTACT: Christine Underhill

Charles Schwab

415-961-3790

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: The Charles Schwab Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 03:03 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 03:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925837158/en

