Schwab Asset Management Announces ETF Share Splits

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Schwab Asset Management ®, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, today announced forward share splits on 20 Schwab ETFs. Forward ETF share splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share. The share splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

The ETF share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of US markets on October 9, 2024, payable after the close of the markets on October 10, 2024. Shares will begin trading at their post-split price on October 11, 2024.

Ticker Fund Record date Payable date NAV/share as of 9/24/24 Split Ratio SCHG Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 103.90 4-for-1 SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 85.02 3-for 1 SCHM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 83.20 3-for 1 SCHV Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 80.26 3-for 1 FNDX Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 71.55 3-for 1 FNDB Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 70.18 3-for 1 SCHX Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 67.74 3-for 1 SCHB Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 66.39 3-for 1 FNDA Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 59.58 2-for-1 SCHK Schwab 1000 Index® ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 55.16 2-for-1 SCHP Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 53.78 2-for-1 SCYB Schwab High Yield Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 53.36 2-for-1 SCMB Schwab Municipal Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 52.33 2-for-1 SCHA Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 51.57 2-for-1 SCHR Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 50.76 2-for-1 SCHJ Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 49.69 2-for-1 SCHO Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 49.06 2-for-1 SCHZ Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 47.66 2-for-1 SCHI Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 46.28 2-for-1 SCHF Schwab International Equity ETF 10/9/24 10/10/24 40.76 2-for-1

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of June 30, 2024, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $1.2 trillion on a discretionary basis and $38.3 billion on a non-discretionary basis.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Disclosures:

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visitinghttps://www.schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus. Please read it carefully before investing.

Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Unlike mutual funds, shares of ETFs are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Shares of ETF are bought and sold at market price, which may be higher or lower than the net asset value (NAV).