Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Schwab IMPACT® 2024 to Provide Business-Critical Content for RIAs: Practice Management, Leadership, Investment Strategies and Client Experience

AP News, Associated Press

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Schwab Advisor Services™ will host its annual flagship event, IMPACT ®, in San Francisco this Fall. In its 34 th year, the event features keynote presentations, education sessions, and headline speakers. Attendees will include thousands of independent advisors who come together to learn, build and strengthen relationships, and discover the latest in advisor technology and solutions at the largest and longest-running assembly of registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the nation.

“Every year we have the chance to see the power and promise of the RIA industry reflected in the vibrant community that gathers at IMPACT ® to share ideas, ask questions, and take a step back from the day-to-day to think about the future ahead,” said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services. “The future is one in which the independent model is going to continue to grow and thrive, and we are proud to stand by firms of all sizes to help them deliver fiduciary advice to a growing number of investors.”

INVESTED IN YOUR TOMORROW

This year’s IMPACT ® conference will explore the tools and key topics that keep advisors at the forefront of trends in the wealth management industry. The two-and-a-half-day event will feature a variety of sessions, including keynote speakers such as:

In addition to hearing from Jon Beatty, attendees will hear from the company’s senior leaders, including Charles Schwab’s CEO and Co-Chairman Walt Bettinger, President Rick Wurster, Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones, Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop, Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders, Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon, and Michael Townsend, Managing Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs.

IMPACT ® 2024 will also once again include the next generation of RIA industry talent. Eighty higher education students and professors will participate and gather in a Student Union space on the show floor. These students and professors will be attending sessions, networking with attendees, sharing their perspectives, and shaping the future of the advisory industry.

EXPLORING THE CITY BY THE BAY

IMPACT ® attendees will have access to a range of unique events being hosted throughout San Francisco. These include client territory dinners featuring cuisine from the Bay Area’s most illustrious restaurants, and a final night celebration at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts, where local vendors and musicians will converge for a performance by Train, a Grammy and Billboard Music Award–winning band from San Francisco.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclosures

The content on the IMPACT® website and in discussions at the IMPACT conference are meant for general informational purposes. The views expressed are not intended to provide specific financial, accounting, compliance, tax, regulatory, or legal advice. Third-party firms, speakers, panelists, sponsors, and exhibitors are not affiliated with or employed by Schwab. Any mention of third-party firms or individuals is not and should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement, or sponsorship by Schwab. Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab.

Schwab Advisor Services™ provides custody, trading, and the support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”), member SIPC, to independent investment advisors and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (“CSIM”).

Participating fund companies pay for the opportunity to sponsor conferences like IMPACT®. These sponsorship amounts vary by event and level of participation and are subject to change each year.

(0924-SW54)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919606416/en/

CONTACT: Kristin Meza

Charles Schwab

862.742.7482

Kristin.Meza@Schwab.com

Liz Shaw

The Neibart Group (TNG)

732.757.2119

sas@neibartgroup.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PERSONAL FINANCE FINANCE CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: The Charles Schwab Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 09:30 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 09:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919606416/en

