WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Schwab Advisor Services™ will host its annual flagship event, IMPACT ®, in San Francisco this Fall. In its 34 th year, the event features keynote presentations, education sessions, and headline speakers. Attendees will include thousands of independent advisors who come together to learn, build and strengthen relationships, and discover the latest in advisor technology and solutions at the largest and longest-running assembly of registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the nation.

“Every year we have the chance to see the power and promise of the RIA industry reflected in the vibrant community that gathers at IMPACT ® to share ideas, ask questions, and take a step back from the day-to-day to think about the future ahead,” said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services. “The future is one in which the independent model is going to continue to grow and thrive, and we are proud to stand by firms of all sizes to help them deliver fiduciary advice to a growing number of investors.”

INVESTED IN YOUR TOMORROW

This year’s IMPACT ® conference will explore the tools and key topics that keep advisors at the forefront of trends in the wealth management industry. The two-and-a-half-day event will feature a variety of sessions, including keynote speakers such as:

In addition to hearing from Jon Beatty, attendees will hear from the company’s senior leaders, including Charles Schwab’s CEO and Co-Chairman Walt Bettinger, President Rick Wurster, Chief Fixed Income Strategist Kathy Jones, Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop, Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders, Senior Investment Strategist Kevin Gordon, and Michael Townsend, Managing Director of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs.

IMPACT ® 2024 will also once again include the next generation of RIA industry talent. Eighty higher education students and professors will participate and gather in a Student Union space on the show floor. These students and professors will be attending sessions, networking with attendees, sharing their perspectives, and shaping the future of the advisory industry.

EXPLORING THE CITY BY THE BAY

IMPACT ® attendees will have access to a range of unique events being hosted throughout San Francisco. These include client territory dinners featuring cuisine from the Bay Area’s most illustrious restaurants, and a final night celebration at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts, where local vendors and musicians will converge for a performance by Train, a Grammy and Billboard Music Award–winning band from San Francisco.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

