Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Schwab Retirement Plan Services Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Experience Study

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. has earned the highest ranking in overall satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Experience Study and also ranked highest in the 2022 (tie) and 2021 studies. In addition, Charles Schwab ranked highest in the large plan segment in the J.D. Power 2020 (tie) and 2019 U.S. Retirement Plan Participant Satisfaction Studies and the 2018 U.S. Group Retirement Satisfaction Study.

“Earning six top rankings over the past seven years shows our ongoing commitment to serving employers and their employees, and the power of our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy,” said Lee McAdoo, Managing Director, Schwab Retirement Plan Services. “Growing preference for and reliance on digital channels among plan participants makes this ranking even more meaningful. We are dedicated to providing best-in-class digital experiences for all investors.”

With an overall satisfaction score of 753 out of 1000, Schwab Retirement Plan Services had the highest score overall and scored 50 points above the industry average. In addition to the highest overall satisfaction score, Schwab Retirement Plan Services also had the highest score in the following study factors contributing to overall satisfaction:

  • Navigation
  • Visual Appeal
  • Information/Content (including Account Overview, Logging In, Account Management and Reviewing Investment Performance)

“Sustained investment in the digital experience we create for millions of participants is central to the value we deliver. This ranking affirms that our participant-first development approach offers the workplace support plan participants are looking for on their financial journey,” said McAdoo.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. received the highest numerical score in the J.D. Power 2024, 2022 (tie) and 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Experience Studies. Charles Schwab also received the highest numerical score in the Large Plan segment in the J.D. Power 2020 (tie) and 2019 U.S. Retirement Plan Participant Satisfaction Studies and the 2018 U.S. Group Retirement Satisfaction Study of participants’ satisfaction with their retirement plan provider. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com/awards. “Charles Schwab” refers to Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. for purposes of the 2018, 2019, and 2020 awards.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides services to retirement and other benefit plans and participants through its separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries: Charles Schwab Trust Bank; Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.; and Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. Trust, custody, and deposit products and services are available through Charles Schwab Trust Bank Member of FDIC. Brokerage products and services are offered by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC, www.sipc.org ). Schwab Retirement Plan Services, Inc. is not a fiduciary to retirement plans or participants and only provides recordkeeping and related services.

0924-TMN8

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924385492/en/

CONTACT: Kelly Cook

Charles Schwab

480-599-4786

kelly.cook@schwab.comCarly Taylor

The Neibart Group

718-801-8206

schwabrps@neibartgroup.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT BANKING PERSONAL FINANCE

SOURCE: The Charles Schwab Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 09:30 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924385492/en

