FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Scott Simper to Vice President of Construction, Affordable Housing Division.

Based out of Houston, TX, Mr. Simper now oversees all financial operations for the $340,000,000 division, as well as the production schedules, project preconstruction planning for the portfolio, and the management of the national production team. Scott assumes his new role after previously holding the Director of Construction position with FTK. Simper began his career with FTK in May of 2014 as a Project Manager, achieving his 10 years with FTK this year. Prior to that, he held the position of Regional Construction Manager with Penco, Inc. specifically handling multifamily projects. Simper graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Wildlife Science.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Preservation Projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK has completed projects in 34 states to date and has completed/contracted over 6,000 rehabbed units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

