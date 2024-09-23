Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

ScribeAmerica to Showcase Innovative Solutions for Emergency Departments at ACEP Scientific ...

Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ScribeAmerica., Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale, Flordia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly, scheduled to take place from September 29 - October 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. ScribeAmerica will showcase its industry-leading solutions, including Speke ambient AI, at booth #1503.

As a trusted provider of highly trained medical scribes and advanced AI solutions, ScribeAmerica is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency of emergency practices and departments. Throughout the three-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to discover ScribeAmerica’s customizable solutions designed to transform the emergency care experience.

“We are thrilled to be once again part of the ACEP Scientific Assembly, where we connect with emergency medicine professionals from across the country,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. “It’s a great opportunity to demonstrate the technology and solutions that ScribeAmerica brings to emergency departments allowing them to continue to elevate care and reduce administrative burdens.”

ScribeAmerica’s in-person scribes, telescribes, and newly expanded Speke service line will be showcased at booth #1503. Attendees will get an up-close look at the new Speke tiered services, offering flexible solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of emergency departments. The service line includes Speke Express, Speke Plus, and Speke Pro. These AI solutions, alongside ScribeAmerica’s in-person scribes and telescribes, have revolutionized how healthcare providers deliver care, reducing burnout, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall patient experience.

To learn more about ScribeAmerica's emergency medicine solutions, please visit www.scribeamerica.com/emergency-department/. Stay updated on the latest news and developments by following ScribeAmerica on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, or X.

###

About ScribeAmerica:

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 600 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties,  and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.

Zach Walsh ScribeAmerica 954-228-7765 zach.walsh@scribeamerica.com

