MCA unveils predictive failure tools designed to minimize downtime in critical sectors dependent on aging systems, ensuring seamless operations. This initiative also introduces viable solutions and financing options for underserved communities facing challenges in affording AI-driven enterprise solutions.

As part of this effort, MCA is proud to announce that Alexander Kashkarian has been awarded a prestigious $50,000 grant to further his research in predictive analytics. Alex, a senior at San Diego State University, SDSU Fowler College of Business, majoring in Business Information Systems, has shown exceptional proficiency in big data analysis and the ability to turn complex data into actionable insights. Alex has demonstrated leadership with his several community volunteer programs and working collaboratively with a team. His research will play a critical role in shaping MCA’s AI Predictive Maintenance Tool, MCA.ai®, currently in its 2nd generation.

“I’m really excited and grateful to be awarded this grant, which will give me the opportunity to dive into important research on equitable access to data center hardware and the funding needed to make it happen. I want to extend my thanks to my sponsors for their support. I look forward to applying my findings to future studies as I pursue my MBA and integrate these principles into my career. This experience will also be invaluable as I plan to launch my own business one day,” said Kashkarian.

Paul Makhail, CEO of MCA Corporation, stated, "We look forward to the results of this important research; by identifying clients with a higher likelihood of equipment failure, we can tailor our managed care solutions to meet their specific needs to extend the life of their current programs. In underserved markets where data center funding may be limited, we are committed to offering additional discounts and manufacturer credits to ensure equitable access to our reliable data center solutions.”

Mission of the Research Grant

MCA's mission is to support research that leverages historical data to enhance our algorithms for predicting future failures in enterprise data centers within the healthcare and commercial sectors. By developing predictive analytics tools, MCA aims to increase the reliability of aging systems, minimize downtime, and improve our services, especially in underserved markets with limited resources.

Applicants

MCA supports high-achieving undergraduate students with strong potential to become leaders in big data, science, and engineering early in their careers

About MCA Corporation: MCA a premier provider of new and certified refurbished high-end enterprise systems, offering repair and professional services for data center and cloud solutions from Oracle, HPE, Dell, AWS, and other OEMs. We serve critical sectors including Healthcare, Military, Aerospace, and Enterprise Markets. Due to the growing demand for our solutions, MCA has updated its revenue forecast to reach $75 million.

