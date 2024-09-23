North Falmouth, MA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Crest Beach Resort, a historic Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts property located along the sparkling waters of Falmouth, Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce the completion of the most recent phase of its multi-year renovation. The latest updates were completed on September 18, 2024, marking a new chapter for the Upper Cape’s only beachfront resort. Sea Crest now offers an elevated experience with year-round allure, including a redesigned lobby, refreshed select guest rooms and suites, and enhanced meeting and event spaces. The iconic seaside retreat, which has served visitors and locals alike for generations, now also features multiple new culinary outlets at Streetscape, along with exclusive access to several pools, Old Silver Beach, curated amenities, and seasonal activities.

Upon entry, guests are welcomed into the lobby of the resort’s main building with upgrades blending contemporary design with the timeless charm of Cape Cod. Select guest rooms and suites have been refreshed with nautical-inspired decor, reflective of the destination, as well as modern flooring, wall treatments, Serta Euro Pillow Top mattresses, and flat-screen televisions. An exciting addition to the resort includes ten refreshed suites designed with families and business travelers in mind to enjoy some extra space during seaside stays. With several room and suite options, guests can choose from an array of different resort views and distinct touches like fireplaces, making it an ideal escape throughout the seasons.

Boasting over 30,000 square feet of flexible event space, Sea Crest is the leading destination on the Upper Cape for weddings, reunions, meetings, conferences, and occasions of all kinds, with versatile ballrooms and meeting rooms, many featuring spectacular ocean views, and plenty of outdoor event space to enjoy at this idyllic beachfront location.

A highlight of this phase of the renovation is the debut of Streetscape, a vibrant collection of five drinking and dining experiences positioned at the heart of the resort. The five distinct venues are clustered in a central location, providing a ‘town square’ feel right on the resort, bolstering the resort’s family-friendly, experiential appeal. The diverse range of options includes The Lantern Room, a year-round full-service, New England-inspired restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner with stunning ocean views; The Hatch, a relaxed takeout serving classic Cape Cod fare; Buzzards Bay Pizza Co, a poolside pizzeria; Captain Scoops, an ice cream parlor bringing hand-crafted flavors and sweet treats; and Old Silver Provisions, a general store and coffee shop that serves morning coffee, fresh pastries, grab-and-go breakfast options, and locally sourced gifts and essentials. The Streetscape outlets are open seasonally to resort guests as well as the public.

In addition to the new dining outlets, the resort has also unveiled a beautifully renovated outdoor bar, providing a perfect spot for poolside beverages and light bites. Enhancements to the pool and deck area further elevate the guest experience, offering expanded seating and a refreshed, modern aesthetic ideal for relaxing in the sun.

New team members have been appointed to supplement the resort’s enhancements including Jay Sheldon, General Manager, and Chef Brock Anderson, overseeing the property’s culinary offerings.

“We are thrilled to see the evolution of this multi-year renovation, marking a significant milestone for Sea Crest Beach Resort,” said General Manager Jay Sheldon. “From our refreshed guest rooms, lobby, and event spaces, to the new Streetscape dining hub, each and every detail has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a truly memorable experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy the elevated offerings within the historic resort that has been serving the Upper Cape for generations as the only beachfront resort.”