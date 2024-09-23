BRANCHVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) today announced the appointment of Patrick S. Brennan as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Brennan brings nearly two decades of insurance industry and public company executive experience to Selective, having most recently served as Treasurer of The Progressive Corporation, overseeing the treasury, capital strategy, risk management, and investor relations functions.

John J. Marchioni, Selective’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to welcome Patrick to Selective and have him serve as our CFO. With significant experience in the insurance space and a deep background in corporate finance, Patrick is ideally suited to oversee the execution of the financial priorities that support our long-term strategic objectives.”

Mr. Brennan commented, “It is an honor to become part of Selective and lead the finance organization. Having spent the vast majority of my professional career in insurance, I have long admired Selective and am excited to join an industry leader as CFO. I look forward to working closely with John and the rest of the leadership team to build on Selective’s strong foundation for continued profitability, growth, and value creation.”

With Mr. Brennan’s appointment as CFO, Tony Harnett will continue as Selective’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Marchioni added, “On behalf of everyone at Selective, I want to thank Tony for stepping in to serve as interim CFO and for his continued leadership.”

About Patrick S. Brennan Before joining Selective Insurance, Patrick Brennan spent 18 years at The Progressive Corporation, serving for the last eight years as Treasurer, overseeing treasury, capital strategy, risk management, and investor relations. Previously, Mr. Brennan spent five years as Commercial Lines Product Manager, where he led several large states and ultimately moved to a strategic role focused on the countrywide Business Auto and Contractors customer verticals. He joined Progressive in 2006 as Senior Manager of Investor Relations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brennan worked at IBM Corporation, where he served in its Treasury department, performing roles focused on funding strategy, foreign exchange strategy, and operations.

Mr. Brennan received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2024 and certification as a Great Place to Work ® in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

