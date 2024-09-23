Semtech and Traxmate Enable Precision IoT Asset Tracking

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced its collaboration with Traxmate, a leading global IoT tracking platform provider, to offer a seamless indoor and outdoor asset tracking solution. Combining Traxmate’s precise location and tracking services with Semtech’s low-power, location-aware LoRa Edge platform, the hybrid solution provides unmatched efficiency for positioning, tracking, and routing of IoT-connected assets.

According to Beecham Research, the IoT-supported asset tracking market is expected to account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial options by 2030. With greater visibility and control over their logistics networks, businesses can significantly reduce loss and theft by tracking high-value assets in real time. In the U.S. alone, the impact of cargo theft is estimated at over $30 billion annually.

“Semtech’s LoRa Edge platform combines the strength of long-range connectivity with an ultra-low power GNSS resolver, making it the perfect complement to Traxmate’s AI-enhanced positioning services,” said Rikard Windh, COO at Traxmate. “Together, this enables unparalleled, real-time location accuracy in 2D and 3D to revolutionize asset management with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.”

“The collaboration with Traxmate underscores Semtech’s commitment to drive technology solutions that simplify and accelerate IoT applications,” said Madhu Rayabhari, senior vice president and general manager of Semtech’s Analog, Mixed Signal and Wireless Products Group. “For asset tracking, a hybrid approach like this can provide the true ubiquitous coverage needed for robust and secure supply chain networks.”

Semtech at The Things Conference 2024

Semtech’s demos in booth #C01 will showcase its latest LoRaWAN® and IoT solutions. The conference agenda also includes Semtech IoT experts in keynote, panel, and workshop discussions.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:00 am local time: Fireside chat | “Semtech’s LoRa vision” with Semtech CEO, Hong Hou 1:30 pm local time: Panel | “The past, present and future of the LoRaWAN standard” with Semtech’s Olivier Seller and The Things Industries’ Johan Stokking 2:00 pm local time: Workshop | “How to Get Started with LoRa Basics™ Modem-E” with Semtech and Murata 2:30 pm local time: Panel | “Modem-E: Early Adopters Experience” with Semtech’s Carlo Tinella, Murata’s Suman Thapa, and Embit’s Fabio Bonizzi 3:20 pm local time: Keynote | “LPWAN: Limitations and How to Mitigate Them” with Olivier Seller 4:30 pm local time: “Women in IoT Gathering”

Thursday, September 26, 2024 9:30 am local time: Panel | “Embracing LoRaWAN for Smarter Societies: The Necessity of LPWA Targets for Government” with Semtech’s Olivier Beaujard, MultiTech's Daniel Quant, and Connexin 10:50 am local time: Keynote | “LoRa® Portfolio Advancements and What it Means for Your Innovations” with Carlo Tinella



About Semtech’s LoRa Platform

Semtech’s LoRa platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN standard, an ITU-T Y.4480 standard which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Traxmate

Traxmate offers advanced situational awareness through innovative positioning tools, tracking capabilities, and data. Our comprehensive features, APIs, and SDKs include AI-enhanced indoor and outdoor positioning, fusion location, 3D visualizations, geofencing, alerts, and more. Learn more at traxmate.io.