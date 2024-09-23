Semtech Expands LoRaWAN® Reach in SMB and Smart Home

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced availability of its one-channel LoRaWAN hub reference design and evaluation kit targeting smaller scale network deployments such as for SMB/SME and smart home applications.

Recent insights from Omdia predict LoRaWAN to have the greatest annual growth, at 30% over the 2023–30 forecast period. “It is a comparatively recent technology finding a niche in longer-distance, lower-power applications like irrigation systems and security sensors for property perimeters. As a sub-GHz protocol, it also has advantages in multi-unit installations. It penetrates glass, steel, and concrete easily, giving it a significant advantage,” noted Omdia Senior Research Director, Edward Wilford. “The cost effectiveness of Semtech’s one-channel hub aligns well with such smaller-scale applications.”

“LoRaWAN continues to be a transformative industry catalyst for a more sustainable future,” said Olivier Beaujard, a board member, officer of the board and chairman of regulatory affairs for the LoRa Alliance, as well as senior director, LoRa ecosystem for Semtech. “Supported by a thriving LoRaWAN ecosystem, Semtech’s one-channel hub reference design unlocks new use cases and opportunities for adoption in new markets that stand to benefit from LoRa’s long-range, low-power capabilities.”

“LoRa is already a well-known WAN technology, especially for battery-powered IoT sensors that are in remote outdoor locations or deep indoors without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, and which require extended battery life,” said Robert Comanescu, marketing and applications head for IoT chips for Semtech. “Semtech’s new one-channel hub reference design offers OEMs a simple, cost-effective, and secure path to bring LoRa into the home for various applications such as security, insurance claim mitigation, environmental monitoring, and more.”

About LoRaWAN one-channel hub reference design & evaluation kit

The one-channel hub gateway evaluation kit (LRWHHUB1EVK1A) provides a turnkey solution for lowest cost, basic access LoRaWAN network connectivity. Compatible with several Semtech LoRa sub-GHz transceivers, the reference design includes a low-cost Espressif MCU and LCD display for simple user operation.

- Compatible LoRa ICs: SX1261, SX1262, LR1110, LR1121 - Evaluation kit includes PCBs and antenna

Semtech at The Things Conference 2024

Semtech’s demos in booth #C01 will showcase its latest LoRaWAN and IoT solutions. The conference agenda also includes Semtech IoT experts in keynote, panel, and workshop discussions.

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 10:00 am local time: Fireside chat | “Semtech’s LoRa vision” with Semtech CEO, Hong Hou 1:30 pm local time: Panel | “The past, present and future of the LoRaWAN standard” with Semtech’s Olivier Seller and The Things Industries’ Johan Stokking 2:00 pm local time: Workshop | “How to Get Started with LoRa Basics™ Modem-E” with Semtech and Murata 2:30 pm local time: Panel | “Modem-E: Early Adopters Experience” with Semtech’s Carlo Tinella, Murata’s Suman Thapa, and Embit’s Fabio Bonizzi 3:20 pm local time: Keynote | “LPWAN: Limitations and How to Mitigate Them” with Olivier Seller 4:30 pm local time: “Women in IoT Gathering”

Thursday, September 26, 2024 9:30 am local time: Panel | “Embracing LoRaWAN for Smarter Societies: The Necessity of LPWA Targets for Government” with Semtech’s Olivier Beaujard, MultiTech's Daniel Quant, and Connexin 10:50 am local time: Keynote | “LoRa Portfolio Advancements and What it Means for Your Innovations” with Carlo Tinella



About Semtech’s LoRa Platform

Semtech’s LoRa platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN standard, an ITU-T Y.4480 standard which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.