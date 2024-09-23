NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The 34th Barometer from Sermo, an online physician and provider community and leader in healthcare insights, surveyed 430+ mental healthcare providers around the world, including psychiatrists, general practice physicians, and advanced practice providers, on their sentiments about psychedelic and dissociative drug treatments, finding that 94% would be open to integrating these treatments into their practices if legalized in their countries. Worldwide, there has been growing interest from industry, government, media, and patients in psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. 89% of HCPs surveyed believe that psychedelic medicines have unique therapeutic potential compared to traditional medications in treating patients with significant mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anorexia nervosa.

Existing Familiarity with Psychedelics:

HCPs are keeping up with developing research about psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The majority of surveyed healthcare professionals (67%) were either moderately or extensively familiar with the current clinical research on psychedelic and dissociative drugs. Surveyed psychiatrists had more familiarity (71%) with clinical research than other specialties. Ketamine is the most well-known psychedelic and dissociative drug among surveyed HCPs, with 45% indicating they are extremely or very familiar with its use in treating mental health disorders. This is followed by MDMA at 29%, LSD at 26%, and psilocybin at 25%.

According to one anonymous Sermo U.S. psychiatrist and survey respondent, “Psychedelics may have potential significant benefits but they also carry significant risks. If we are to introduce them as psychiatric treatments there needs to be research on their safety and efficacy. They need to be regulated and safety measures need to be put into place. It's important that the right patients obtain benefit and that people do not abuse them. It's important that they be medically supervised to prevent just anyone from using them. Once enough research has been done, I see them integrating into psychiatric care like esketamine, with strict measures in place.”

Potential Barriers & Practice Integration:

If legalized, HCPs feel there are many barriers to integrating psychedelic and dissociative drug treatments into their practices. Healthcare professionals report needing clinical guidelines (80%), comprehensive training programs (78%), and guidance to legal considerations (60%).

HCPs do not view psychedelic and dissociative drugs as a first-line treatment, with nearly half (45%) of surveyed HCPs citing lack of response to traditional treatments as key criteria to prescribe psychedelic and dissociative drugs to a patient.

Patients are also open to the idea of psychedelic and dissociative drug treatments. 79% of those surveyed report that they noticed increasing patient interest in psychedelics as a treatment option. When asked why they felt patients are more open, the most common answer was a growing acceptance of alternative mental health treatments (64%) and increased media coverage of psychedelics (60%).

Agreement with FDA Decisions Varies by Treatment:

U.S. healthcare professionals aren’t always in agreement with the FDA's decisions. Despite the recent decision not to grant MDMA approval for the treatment of PTSD, 52% of HCPs believe an exception should be made for veterans, who have spent years lobbying for the drug, to receive the treatment. However, 73% agreed with the FDA’s decision to grant LSD-based medications breakthrough status for the treatment of generalized anxiety.

Two U.S. states have already decriminalized psilocybin (magic mushrooms) creating easy access for residents to purchase, possess, and grow them. While many healthcare professionals are open to the future of psychedelics to treat mental health conditions, the majority (61%) do not feel patients should be able to readily access psilocybin without medical intervention for the purposes of treating depression, addiction, and PTSD.

Eye on Ketamine:

52% of surveyed HCPs believe that ketamine is being prescribed “off-label” too often. Two-thirds (67%) of surveyed HCPs believe compounding pharmacies should not be allowed to distribute Ketamine.

This survey was fielded August 28th- September 4th as the 34th edition of Sermo’s ongoing Barometer study. The survey included 431 psychiatrists, general practice physicians, and advanced practice providers who have treated a patient for a mental health condition in the last year from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.