At HR Executive’s HR Technology Conference, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, announced new HR innovations that empower leaders to fuel employee and business growth. HR and GenAI innovations enhance employee communications, improve employee engagement, and make it easier than ever for employees to get support across departments from a single point of entry. Additionally, new capabilities within Talent Development and Employee Journey Management give leaders better insight into employee experiences and aspirations, simplifying workforce management on the Now Platform.

According to ServiceNow’s Employee Experience Trends Report, the digital transformation imperative is elevating the role of CHROs and their leadership teams across all industries. In fact, almost half of senior HR executives are now more involved in growth and business decisions, and 52% of HR leaders at digitally advanced organizations see talent management skills as the most important skills for their jobs – 10 points higher than HR leaders at less digitally mature organizations. Now more than ever, CHROs must use their growing influence to drive technology transformation, connecting the people strategy to the business strategy.

“AI is ushering in a human renaissance, unlocking new opportunities, creativity, and innovation for employees. In this new era, CEOs are calling on their chief people officers to help shape and implement a strategic plan for people-led, tech-enabled business transformation,” said Jacqui Canney, chief people officer, ServiceNow. “As HR leaders, we need to embrace our seat at the table and harness the power of AI. Doing so delivers clear advantages – higher growth, lower operating costs, stronger engagement, and increased employee productivity.”

Continued HR and GenAI innovation

ServiceNow is innovating across its portfolio of HR products and introducing new GenAI capabilities to enhance employee communications and make it easier than ever for employees to get support across departments, both critical priorities for HR leaders today. This not only strengthens employee engagement but also empowers HR teams to focus on more impactful work.

ServiceNow launched Employee Center with a goal of giving employees a single place to get help across departments, find company-wide communications, and access various enterprise apps. New innovations enhance existing capabilities to drive more engagement and self-service:

Content engagement for Employee Center provides a better way to connect with employees. Now, employees can easily like, react, and comment on content posted on Employee Center, making company-wide communications even more interactive and encouraging employee engagement.

ServiceNow also announced Guided Self-Service for Employee Center in the Now Platform Xanadu release earlier this month, which provides a new way for employees—including knowledge, frontline, and deskless workers—to get help across departments, including IT and HR. The intuitive new experience guides employees to the right answers through a visual, interactive Q&A experience.

In Xanadu, ServiceNow also announced LLM-based proactive prompts, which are powered by Now Assist for HR Service Delivery. Now Assist for HR Service Delivery uses GenAI to streamline work experiences for employees, managers, and HR teams. LLM-based proactive prompts build on these capabilities, engaging employees and managers with timely HR reminders for proactive task notifications in Virtual Agent, without switching screens.

Innovations improve workforce planning for leaders

HR leaders recognize the critical role digital transformation plays in talent strategy and long-term business growth. But to capitalize on this opportunity, talent executives require a single, connected platform with access to critical data and insights that help them make informed workforce planning decisions while managing employee growth and development.

ServiceNow is supporting this mission with new capabilities added to its AI-powered skills intelligence solution, Talent Development:

Leader Hub gives leaders greater visibility into their entire workforce, including identifying skills across different teams, potential talent gaps, and how employees are engaged in learning and development programs. It compiles those insights into a single dashboard, offering leaders a quick and comprehensive view to inform talent strategies and help take their employees and, inevitably, business, to the next level.

Gigs & Projects , part of Opportunity Marketplace within Talent Development, allows leaders to define short-term work activities to ensure priority projects are completed by employees with the right skills and that employees have ongoing opportunities to continue to learn and grow. This sets employees up for success while also maximizing productivity and ensuring business needs are met.

Just as important to a talent strategy is the ability to support employees at every stage of their career journey, whether they’re just starting off at a company or getting a promotion. ServiceNow is introducing new capabilities within Employee Journey Management to help employees navigate the moments that matter most in their work lives, such as transferring departments, being promoted, or planning for parental leave, with more personalized experiences on a single platform: