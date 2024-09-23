WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance Li-Metal batteries, today announced it will present at four prominent AI and EV Battery conferences and share meaningful progress on its new “All-in on AI” initiative with OEMs, including AI for Manufacturing, AI for Safety, and AI for Science.

Air Taxi World Congress Date: Oct 9, 2024, 12:20pm GST (panel discussion) Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Event Details: Dr. Qichao Hu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, provides a comprehensive exploration of the critical technological challenges inherent in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and the solutions that form the technological backbone of this industry, highlighting the pivotal roles of safe and lightweight Li-Metal batteries, with AI for Safety, AI for Manufacturing, and AI for Science.

MITAI Conference Date: Oct 26, 11:45am ET (fireside chat) Location: New York City, New York Event Details: Dr. Qichao Hu, alongside James J. Collins, MIT Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering & Science, will explore the transformative potential of AI application in revolutionizing battery technology.

Advanced Lithium Batteries for Automobile Applications Conference Date: Oct 28, 2024, 11:15am ET (presentation); Oct 29, 2024, 12:25 pm ET (presentation joined by NVIDIA) Location: Montréal, Canada Event Details: Dr. Qichao Hu and Jerry Chen, NVIDIA’s Director of Global Business Development for Manufacturing & Industrials, will discuss the impact of AI-accelerated materials discovery on next-generation Li-Metal batteries. Discover the innovations shaping the future of energy storage and sustainability.

Supercomputing Conference Date: Nov 21, 2024, 2pm ET (presentation with NVIDIA) Location: Atlanta, Georgia (booth 2523 & 4155) Event Details: Dr. Hu will give an update on the latest technological achievement, highlighting how SES AI’s Avatar (AI4Safety + AI4Manufacturing) is driving breakthroughs in ensuring quality and safety in large-scale manufacturing.

About SES AI:

SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) is powering the future of global electric transportation on land and in the air with the world’s most advanced Li-Metal batteries. SES AI is the first battery company in the world to accelerate its pace of innovation by utilizing superintelligent AI across the spectrum of its business, from research and development; materials sourcing; cell design; engineering and manufacturing; to battery health and safety monitoring. Founded in 2012, SES AI is an Li-Metal battery developer and manufacturer headquartered in Boston and with operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. Learn more at SES.AI.

