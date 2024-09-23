Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Markforged Holding Corporation Has Obtained a Fair Price for Its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Ademi LLP is investigating Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nano Dimension .

Click here to learn how to join our investigation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Markforged shareholders will receive only $5.00 per share in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Markforged by imposing a significant penalty if Markforged accepts a competing bid. Markforged insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Markforged’s board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Markforged common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or here.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925954218/en/

CONTACT: Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

KEYWORD: WISCONSIN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Ademi LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 11:41 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 11:41 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925954218/en

