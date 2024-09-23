Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In STMicroelectronics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in STMicroelectronics between January 25, 2024 to July 24, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against STMicroelectronics N.V. (“STMicroelectronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STM) and reminds investors of the October 22, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Defendants provided investors with material information concerning STM’s expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s understanding of the industrial and automotive sectors’ recovery paths, repeated indications that they had hit the proverbial “bottom” of these trends, and continued claims that the low points of their original and updated guides factored in the risks associated with these macro trends. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of STM’s forecasting ability; notably, that the Company did not truly have appropriate visibility to generate the guidance it put forth, failed to appropriately analyze the visibility it did have, or otherwise the Company was simply not truly equipped to handle the ongoing challenges in its end-market industries as they had projected. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase STM’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

The truth emerged on July 25, 2024, when STM announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed their results and lowered guidance as, “contrary to our prior expectations, customer orders for Industrial did not improve and Automotive demand declined.”