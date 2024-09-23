Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In New Fortress To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against New Fortress Energy Inc. (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFE) and reminds investors of the November 18, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to New Fortress’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk regarding New Fortress’ plan to have its Fast LNG (“FLNG”) projects fully operational and increase business growth globally; and (2) New Fortress’ FLNG projects failed to meet New Fortress’ publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024.

On August 9, 2024, New Fortress issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 disclosing “Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of $120 million, well below [its] expectation of $275 million.” The Company attributed the loss to “delays” in the launch of its FLNG (Floating Liquid Natural Gas) export facility off Mexico’s Altamira coast. Further, the press release states “the cost of delay is approximately $150 million per quarter in lost operating margin, which represents the vast majority of the Adjusted EBITDA shortfall for the quarter.” During the Company’s conference call, Chairman and CEO Wesley Edens, said “the miss was entirely a result of the delay in the deployment of our first FLNG 1 asset.”