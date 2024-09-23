NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ), relating to its proposed merger with Marcum, LLP. Under the terms of the agreement, it is anticipated that approximately half of the transaction consideration will be paid in cash, and the remainder in shares of CBIZ stock.

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cbiz-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC