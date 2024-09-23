Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Investigates the Merger of CBIZ, Inc. – CBZ

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC, Associated Press

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered money for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2018-2022 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ), relating to its proposed merger with Marcum, LLP. Under the terms of the agreement, it is anticipated that approximately half of the transaction consideration will be paid in cash, and the remainder in shares of CBIZ stock.

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cbiz-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

  1. Do you file class actions and go to Court?
  2. When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?
  3. What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan Monteverde, Esq. MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building 350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

