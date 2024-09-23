NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR)’s merger with SRx Health Solutions Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Better Choice shareholders will own approximately 15% of the combined company. If you are a Better Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC)’s sale to TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share. If you are an ARC shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.