NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: COFS)’s merger with Fentura Financial, Inc. If you are a ChoiceOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC)’s sale to TechPrint Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of ARC executives, for $3.40 per share. If you are an ARC shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NYSE American: NBY)’s sale of its Avenova brand and business to Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals, LLC for $9.5 million in cash. If you are a NovaBay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL)’s merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a Rafael shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.