Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FLIC, ITI, AG, FRZA on Behalf of ...

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC, Associated Press

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC)’s sale to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 0.5175 shares of ConnectOne common stock for each share of Long Island common stock. If you are a Long Island shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI)’s sale to Almaviva S.p.A. for $7.20 in cash per share. If you are an Iteris shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s merger with Gatos Silver, Inc. If you are a First Majestic shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA)’s sale to Twin Vee PowerCats Co. for 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee common stock for each share of Forza common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Forza shareholders would own approximately 36% of the combined company. If you are a Forza shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: Halper Sadeh LLC Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq. (212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

