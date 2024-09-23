NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC)’s sale to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for 0.5175 shares of ConnectOne common stock for each share of Long Island common stock. If you are a Long Island shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI)’s sale to Almaviva S.p.A. for $7.20 in cash per share. If you are an Iteris shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s merger with Gatos Silver, Inc. If you are a First Majestic shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA)’s sale to Twin Vee PowerCats Co. for 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee common stock for each share of Forza common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Forza shareholders would own approximately 36% of the combined company. If you are a Forza shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.