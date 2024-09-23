NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP)’s merger with Pelican Energy Partners for $4.10 per share. If you are a GSE shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR)’s merger with SRx Health Solutions Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Better Choice shareholders will own approximately 15% of the combined company. If you are a Better Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ)’s merger with the non-attest business of Marcum, LLP. The proposed cash-and-stock transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion. It is expected that approximately half of the proposed transaction consideration will be paid in cash and the remainder shares of CBIZ common stock. If you are a CBIZ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX)’s sale to Tadano Ltd. for $5.80 per share in cash. If you are a Manitex shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.