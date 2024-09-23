CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Shawn V. Los to Divisional Group President, effective October 1, 2024.

In 2001, Mr. Los joined National Interstate Insurance Company, a member of Great American Insurance Group, as an underwriter trainee. During his tenure, he has held numerous management and executive positions within National Interstate and Vanliner Insurance Company. He was promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer of National Interstate in 2022 and will continue to serve in this role, with expanded reporting responsibilities for Vanliner and Great American’s Trucking Division.

Mr. Los earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami (Ohio) University and a Master of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University. He also holds the Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

