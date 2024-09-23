Press Release

September 19, 2024

Shell plc Announces Early Participation Results and Increase in Maximum Amount of Old Notes that may be Accepted in the Previously Announced Exchange Offers

Early Participation Premium to be Offered to all Holders

Shell plc (“Shell”) (LSE: SHEL) (NYSE: SHEL) (EAX: SHELL) today announced that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 18, 2024 (the “Early Participation Deadline”), the aggregate principal amounts listed below of the twelve series of notes issued by Shell International Finance B.V. (“Shell International Finance” and such notes, the “Old Notes”) had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) for exchange in Shell’s previously announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers” and each, an “Exchange Offer”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted Old Notes up to a specified maximum aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Amount”) for a combination of cash and a corresponding series of new notes to be issued by Shell Finance US Inc. (“Shell Finance US”) and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Shell plc (the “New Notes”). Shell is also amending the Exchange Offers by (i) increasing the Maximum Amount from $10 billion to $12 billion and (ii) offering the Early Participation Premium (as defined below) in respect of all Old Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 3, 2024 (the “Expiration Time”), and that are accepted for exchange, regardless of whether such Old Notes were tendered before or after the Early Participation Deadline. A Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File Nos. 333-281941 and 333-281941-01) relating to the issuance of the New Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 5, 2024 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024, the “Registration Statement”) but has not yet been declared effective. The New Notes may not be sold or exchanged for Old Notes, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

As announced on September 5, 2024, Shell is conducting the Exchange Offers to migrate the existing Old Notes from Shell International Finance B.V. to Shell Finance US Inc. in order to optimize the Shell Group's capital structure and align indebtedness with its U.S. business.

The following table, based on information provided by D.F. King & Co. Inc., the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offers, indicates, among other things, the total aggregate principal amount of Old Notes and the principal amount of each series of Old Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Participation Deadline.

Series of Old Notes Offered for Exchange CUSIP/ISIN No. Acceptance Priority Level Minimum New Notes Size(1) ($MM) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding ($MM) Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered as of the Early Participation Deadline 4.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2045 822582BF8/ US822582BF88 1 $500 $3,000 $2,342,369,000 2.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2030 822582CG5/ US822582CG52 2 $500 $1,750 $1,258,165,000 4.125% Guaranteed Notes due 2035 822582BE1/ US822582BE14 3 $500 $1,500 $1,151,480,000 4.550% Guaranteed Notes due 2043 822582AY8/ US822582AY86 4 $500 $1,250 $948,571,000 4.000% Guaranteed Notes due 2046 822582BQ4/ US822582BQ44 5 $500 $2,250 $1,615,443,000 2.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2029 822582CD2/ US822582CD22 6 $500 $1,500 $1,071,639,000 3.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2050 822582CH3/ US822582CH36 7 $500 $2,000 $1,499,957,000 3.750% Guaranteed Notes due 2046 822582BY7/ US822582BY77 8 $500 $1,250 $1,001,266,000 3.125% Guaranteed Notes due 2049 822582CE0/ US822582CE05 9 $500 $1,250 $974,775,000 3.000% Guaranteed Notes due 2051 822582CL4/ US822582CL48 10 $500 $1,000 $886,311,000 2.875% Guaranteed Notes due 2026 822582BT8/ US822582BT82 11 $500 $1,750 $975,812,000 2.500% Guaranteed Notes due 2026 822582BX9/ US822582BX94 12 $500 $1,000 $597,736,000 Total amount tendered in the Exchange Offers as of the Early Participation Deadline: $14,323,524,000

(1) No Old Notes of a given series will be accepted for exchange unless the aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued on the Settlement Date (as defined below) in exchange for such series of Old Notes is greater than or equal to the applicable Minimum New Notes Size (as defined in the Registration Statement).

The Early Participation Premium consists of $30 principal amount of New Notes. The Early Participation Premium, previously being offered only to those holders of Old Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Participation Deadline and accepted for exchange, will now be offered through the Expiration Time. Consequently, in exchange for each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdrawn (subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels and the conditions described in the Registration Statement, including the applicable Minimum Size Condition and the Maximum Amount Condition), holders will receive $1,000 principal amount of the corresponding series of New Notes and a cash amount of $1.00, regardless of whether such Old Notes were tendered prior to or after the Early Participation Deadline. The Expiration Time of the Exchange Offers continues to be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 3, 2024, unless extended.

Shell expects the New Notes to be issued on the third business day immediately following the Expiration Time (the “Settlement Date”), being October 8, 2024, if the Exchange Offers are not extended.

The dealer managers for the Exchange Offers are:

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. 1 Columbus Circle New York, New York 10019 Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone: (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 (866) 627-0391 Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 (212) 250-2955 Telephone (London): +44 207 545 8011 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 200 West Street New York, New York 10282 Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 (800) 828-3182 Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 (212) 902-6351 Telephone (London): +44 207 774 4836 Email: gs-lm-nyc@ny.email.gs.com Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 550 South Tryon Street, 5th Floor Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 Attention: Liability Management Group Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 (866) 309-6316 Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 (704) 410-4235 Telephone (Europe): +33 1 85 14 06 62 Email: liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com

The exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offers is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10005 Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 269-5550 Toll-free (U.S. only): +1 (877) 783-5524 Email: Shell@dfking.com By Facsimile (for eligible institutions only): +1 (212) 709-3328 Confirmation: +1 (212) 269-5552 Attention: Michael Horthman Website: www.dfking.com/shell

Tendered Old Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time; provided that, if Shell has not yet accepted Old Notes for exchange, tenders of Old Notes may also be validly withdrawn at any time after 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, on November 4, 2024, the 60th day following the commencement of the Exchange Offers. Subject to applicable law, Shell may terminate the Exchange Offer in respect of any one or more series of Old Notes if the conditions described in the Registration Statement are not satisfied or waived by the Expiration Time.

The consummation of the Exchange Offers is conditional upon a declaration of effectiveness of the Registration Statement by the SEC.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. None of the Shell Group, the dealer managers or the exchange agent and information agent makes any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Old Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offers. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender Old Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Old Notes to tender.

Security holders are urged to read the exchange offer materials, including the Registration Statement filed with the SEC, as amended from time to time, the related prospectus contained therein (the “Prospectus”), and the other materials related to the proposed exchange offer filed with the SEC, because they contain important information. These and other documents relating to the proposed exchange offer, when they are filed with the SEC, may be obtained, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained, free of charge, from Shell by requesting in writing or by telephone to +44 20 7934 1234.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Non-U.S. Distribution Restrictions

European Economic Area

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (“EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended, the “Insurance Mediation Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended, the “Prospectus Directive”). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. The Prospectus has been prepared on the basis that any offer of New Notes in any Member State of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of New Notes. The Prospectus is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive.

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market —In the EEA and solely for the purposes of the product approval process conducted by any Dealer Manager who is a manufacturer with respect to the New Notes for the purposes of the MiFID II product governance rule under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 (each, a “manufacturer”), the manufacturers’ target market assessment in respect of the New Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the New Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the New Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the New Notes (a “distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturers’ target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers’ target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Belgium

Neither the Prospectus nor any other documents or materials relating to the Exchange Offers have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (“ Autorité des services et marchés financiers”/”Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten ”). The Exchange Offers are not being, and may not be, made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3, §1, 1° and 6, §1 of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids (“ loi relative aux offres publiques d’acquisition”/”wet op de openbare overnamebiedingen ”) (the “Belgian Takeover Law”) or as defined in Article 3, §1 of the Belgian Law of June 16, 2006 on the public offer of investment instruments and the admission to trading of investment instruments on a regulated market (“ loi relative aux offres publiques d’instruments de placement et aux admissions d’instruments de placement à la négociation sur des marchés réglementés”/”wet op de openbare aanbieding van beleggingsinstrumenten en de toelating van beleggingsinstrumenten tot de verhandeling op een gereglementeerde markt ”) (the “Belgian Prospectus Law”), both as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Exchange Offers may not be, and are not being, advertised and the Exchange Offers will not be extended, and neither the Prospectus nor any other documents or materials relating to the Exchange Offers (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than (i) to persons which are “qualified investors” (“ investisseurs qualifiés”/”gekwalificeerde beleggers ”) as defined in Article 10, §1 of the Belgian Prospectus Law, acting on their own account, as referred to in Article 6, §3 of the Belgian Takeover Law or (ii) in any other circumstances set out in Article 6, §4 of the Belgian Takeover Law and Article 3, §4 of the Belgian Prospectus Law. The Prospectus has been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Exchange Offers. Accordingly, the information contained in the Prospectus or in any other documents or materials relating to the Exchange Offers may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed or distributed to any other person in Belgium.