MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainmakers today announced it had acquired the on-demand delivery and logistics technology, Shipsi, from Auctane. Shipsi is the technology leveling the "instant shipping" playing field in retail. Shipsi believes this acquisition will usher in a new era of AI-driven, ultra-fast delivery solutions for retailers of all sizes and looks forward to continuing to enhance its ability to transform retail logistics through ongoing innovation and support from trusted partners, ensuring a seamless and improved experience for both retailers and consumers.

Shipsi’s technology gives retailers the power to offer same-day shipping by mobilizing last-mile networks to deliver goods. To date, Shipsi has given thousands of retailers the power to deliver in under two hours—prior to Shipsi, this has been a massive advantage for only a few select retail giants. Shipsi’s technology seamlessly integrates with a retailer's existing website and supply chain, often without requiring a single change to the existing process. Brands, retailers and platforms such as Shopify and CommerceCloud, are already leveraging Shipsi’s technology to provide an efficient and hassle-free delivery experience for consumers. Rye Akervik, the CEO of Shipsi, shared his views about the acquisition: "Final mile instant delivery is one of the most interesting and largely untapped areas in e-commerce and retail today. We've seen our partner retailers boost their sales by an average of 18% - a clear indicator that consumers are hungry for the kind of instant gratification that, until now, only a few retailers could provide. With Rainmakers' AI expertise, we're not just leveling the playing field; we're changing the game entirely." Rainmakers, known for their groundbreaking work in AI, plan to supercharge Shipsi's already impressive capabilities. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with innovative dark warehousing strategies, the new management team aims to dramatically expand Shipsi's geographic reach and further reduce delivery times, even in areas outside major metropolitan centers. The implications of this acquisition extend far beyond faster deliveries. As part of the deal, Shipsi will remain integrated with Auctane products and services, a global logistics giant that processes $200 billion worth of transactions across 3 billion shipments annually. This continued relationship ensures that Shipsi will have the scale and resources to rapidly deploy its enhanced AI-driven delivery solutions. The acquisition also comes at a crucial time for the retail industry, which has seen an unprecedented shift towards online shopping in recent years. With consumers increasingly expecting faster delivery times, the Shipsi acquisition could provide a vital lifeline for retailers struggling to meet these evolving demands. "The stats speak for themselves," Rye Akervik shares, “Consumers want things now, 88% of people are willing to pay more for same-day delivery1, and over 25% of shopping cart abandonment is because shipping is ‘too slow.2" Retailers of any size can either take action, meet today’s consumer demands and thrive or continue to face mounting pressures from increased consumer demand on faster shipping speeds."