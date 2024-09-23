ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the world’s leading provider of gunshot detection solutions, will participate in the Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Orlando, FL, from September 23-25, 2024. SDS will introduce the beta version of its outdoor gunshot detection system, SDS Perimeter, and contribute to several security industry educational sessions.

SDS Perimeter is the latest addition to the SDS innovative gunshot detection portfolio. A building-mounted gunshot detection sensor, SDS Perimeter leverages the company’s existing acoustic and infrared technology to accurately detect a gunshot in parking lots and outside of buildings. SDS Perimeter is unique because it is not a surveillance or listening device, and requires no human intervention to alert to gunshot activity.

“The beta release of SDS Perimeter is an important step to provide comprehensive gunshot detection coverage both inside and outside of facilities,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and Shooter Detection Systems. “Our goal is to continue to build upon our trusted technology so that law enforcement is quickly alerted should an active shooter incident unfold.”

In addition to the beta launch of SDS Perimeter, Shooter Detection Systems’ advisory board members will be speaking on the active shooter topic at GSX.

Jin Kim , a retired FBI agent and Founder and President of PerSec Academy & Advisory Group, will join the session, “ Active Shooter Resiliency: Exploring the Role of Technology—Aggravate or Mitigate?” The presentation will compare traditional and progressive mitigation strategies and the role of security technologies. This presentation will be held in S310AB at the Orange County Convention Center on September 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Brian Harrell , former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will give a presentation on “How Gunshot Detection Builds Active Shooter Resilience.” This session will look at the present threat landscape impacting organizations and how gunshot detection can strengthen the security posture of organizations. This presentation will be held in the Resilience Zone of the GSX Expo Floor at the Orange County Convention Center on September 24 at 2:00 p.m.

SDS built a name for itself in the gunshot detection market by combining purpose-built acoustic and infrared sensors with proprietary detection algorithms. Its award-winning indoor gunshot detection technology accurately detects, verifies, and validates a gunshot with 99.9% accuracy. SDS’ gunshot detection sensors integrate with surveillance, access control, and software notification systems, ensuring enhanced situational awareness in the event of a security incident.

SDS and Alarm.com have evolved the technology to now offer both an on-premises solution and a cloud solution to help any organization implement gunshot detection in a way that meets their security application requirements.

Shooter Detection Systems will exhibit at GSX Booth 1055. For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.

