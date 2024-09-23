Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Shooter Detection Systems to Introduce New Outdoor Gunshot Detection Solution, SDS Perimeter, in Exclusive GSX Beta Launch

ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the world’s leading provider of gunshot detection solutions, will participate in the Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Orlando, FL, from September 23-25, 2024. SDS will introduce the beta version of its outdoor gunshot detection system, SDS Perimeter, and contribute to several security industry educational sessions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919799509/en/

The new SDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System uses acoustic and infrared technology to detect gunshots outside, before threats can make their way in the door. (Photo: Business Wire)

SDS Perimeter is the latest addition to the SDS innovative gunshot detection portfolio. A building-mounted gunshot detection sensor, SDS Perimeter leverages the company’s existing acoustic and infrared technology to accurately detect a gunshot in parking lots and outside of buildings. SDS Perimeter is unique because it is not a surveillance or listening device, and requires no human intervention to alert to gunshot activity.

“The beta release of SDS Perimeter is an important step to provide comprehensive gunshot detection coverage both inside and outside of facilities,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and Shooter Detection Systems. “Our goal is to continue to build upon our trusted technology so that law enforcement is quickly alerted should an active shooter incident unfold.”

In addition to the beta launch of SDS Perimeter, Shooter Detection Systems’ advisory board members will be speaking on the active shooter topic at GSX.

  • Jin Kim, a retired FBI agent and Founder and President of PerSec Academy & Advisory Group, will join the session, “ Active Shooter Resiliency: Exploring the Role of Technology—Aggravate or Mitigate?” The presentation will compare traditional and progressive mitigation strategies and the role of security technologies. This presentation will be held in S310AB at the Orange County Convention Center on September 25 at 8:30 a.m.
  • Brian Harrell, former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will give a presentation on “How Gunshot Detection Builds Active Shooter Resilience.” This session will look at the present threat landscape impacting organizations and how gunshot detection can strengthen the security posture of organizations. This presentation will be held in the Resilience Zone of the GSX Expo Floor at the Orange County Convention Center on September 24 at 2:00 p.m.

SDS built a name for itself in the gunshot detection market by combining purpose-built acoustic and infrared sensors with proprietary detection algorithms. Its award-winning indoor gunshot detection technology accurately detects, verifies, and validates a gunshot with 99.9% accuracy. SDS’ gunshot detection sensors integrate with surveillance, access control, and software notification systems, ensuring enhanced situational awareness in the event of a security incident.

SDS and Alarm.com have evolved the technology to now offer both an on-premises solution and a cloud solution to help any organization implement gunshot detection in a way that meets their security application requirements.

Shooter Detection Systems will exhibit at GSX Booth 1055. For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, SDS Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and “Approved for UK Government Use” in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS’s social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919799509/en/

CONTACT: Eclipse Media Group

Chelsie Woods / Andrea Gural

207-730-2396 / 207-233-7507

cwoods@eclipsemediagroup.net/agural@eclipsemediagroup.net

KEYWORD: FLORIDA MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE HARDWARE TRAINING LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SECURITY EDUCATION HOMELAND SECURITY BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT

SOURCE: Shooter Detection Systems

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919799509/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy