Siebel Scholars Foundation Announces Class of 2025

The Siebel Scholars Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2025 Siebel Scholars award. Now in its 24 th year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 80 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, and bioengineering.

The 78 distinguished students of the Class of 2025 join past Siebel Scholars classes to form an unmatched professional and personal network of more than 1,900 scholars, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Through the program, this formidable group brings together diverse perspectives from business, science, and engineering to influence the technologies, policies, and economic and social decisions that shape the future.

“Every year, the Siebel Scholars continue to impress me with their commitment to academics and influencing future society. This year’s class is exceptional, and once again represents the best and brightest minds from around the globe who are advancing innovations in healthcare, artificial intelligence, financial services, and more,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman of the Siebel Scholars Foundation. “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome these students into this ever-growing, lifelong community, and I personally look forward to seeing their impact and contributions unfold.”

Founded in 2000 by the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Siebel Scholars program awards grants to 16 universities in the United States, China, France, Italy and Japan. Following a competitive review process by the deans of their respective schools on the basis of outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership, the top graduate students from 27 partner programs are selected each year as Siebel Scholars and receive a $35,000 award for their final year of studies. On average, Siebel Scholars rank in the top five percent of their class, many within the top one percent.

This year’s honorees are:

Graduate Schools of Bioengineering

Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering and School of Medicine: Jieneng Chen, Anastasia S. Georgiou, Benjamin D. Killeen, Denis Routkevitch, Fangchi Shao

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Engineering: Elizabeth Choe, David Kastner, Owen Leddy, Felicia Rodriguez, Anna Romanov

Stanford University, School of Engineering and School of Medicine: Chew Chai, Andy YiHsuan Chen, Taylor H. Nguyen, Andrew Sho Perley, Netra Unni Rajesh

University of California, Berkeley, College of Engineering: Claire Hilburger, Eric Markley, Sakshi Shah

University of California, San Diego, Institute of Engineering in Medicine and Jacobs School of Engineering: Wade Johnson, Nishta Krishnan, Zhengxing Li, Ali Sarikhani, Helyaneh Ziaei Jam

Graduate Schools of Business

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management: Nick Anderson, Leah Null Budson, Britney Cheng, Rachael Knapp, Abhi Parikh

Stanford University, Graduate School of Business: Helen Berhanu, Isabella Haegg, Michael Liu, Ian McRae, Philipp Schellhaas

University of Chicago Booth School of Business: Yigit Akdemir, Yana Kaplun, Dongyu Mao, Carolina Ortega-Londono, Michelle Xuming Zhang

Graduate Schools of Computer Science

Carnegie Mellon University, School of Computer Science: Sara McAllister, Aashiq Muhamed

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences: Zana Buçinca, Daniel Halpern, Tao Lin, Spandan Madan, Sanket Shah

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Engineering: Song Eun Kim, Mingyang Liu, Tuong Phung, Sarina Sabouri, Jinbi Tian

Princeton University, School of Engineering and Applied Science: Kun Woo Cho, Dan Friedman, Sunnie S. Y. Kim, Sadhika Malladi, Zirui Wang