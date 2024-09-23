ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today reported revenues and earnings for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

For the three months ended July 31, 2024, revenues decreased $13.4 million, or 14 percent, to $84.8 million compared to $98.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income/(loss) for the three-month period ended July 31, 2024, was a loss of $3.3 million compared to income of $0.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted income/(loss) per share for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was a loss of $0.54, compared to income of $0.04 income per share for the same period last year.

Commenting on SigmaTron’s first quarter fiscal 2025 results, Gary R. Fairhead, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said, “The softness that we have seen in our revenue has continued as expected and disclosed in our press release dated September 3, 2024. As we stated, the softness has continued through the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and our customers continued to indicate that they believe activity will start to increase in the fourth quarter of calendar 2024. As you can see from the financial statements, revenue is down 14.4% year over year for the first quarter. However, sequentially, the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 4.4% over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. We hope that’s the beginning of the trend that we have been told to expect. We have continued to react to these market conditions as we have been throughout this period by reductions in overhead and costs coupled with reduced manufacturing schedules. We have already done another reduction in August and we will continue to evaluate the situation as we finish calendar 2024.

“Also, as mentioned several times before, one area of focus remains the reduction of inventory to reduce working capital requirements and that has continued during the first quarter as expected. It will remain a focus for the balance of this calendar year. Our relationships with our customers remain excellent. We are working with many of them on new projects and remain optimistic that calendar 2025 will be a much stronger year. We have continued to discuss this situation with others in our industry and understand that this softness seems to be pervasive across many of their customers and markets as well. We have also continued our efforts with Lincoln International to de-lever our balance sheet and we have made progress in several areas. We remain hopeful that our customers’ expectations will start to materialize sooner rather than later and in the interim, we will continue to focus on managing the market conditions as we currently are experiencing them.”

