Cost Efficiency : Swifty’s in-house engineering team is expected to reduce Signing Day Sports' operating costs by over 50%, enabling the company to reinvest those savings into growth initiatives. It is also expected to increase the speed at which Signing Day Sports can roll out new products and technological enhancements to its current offering and optimize monetization of the product and user base.

Revenue Growth in SaaS : At their core, both Signing Day Sports and Swifty are SaaS model businesses. Swifty’s scalability, technological resources, and technology initiatives are expected to bolster the growth of Signing Day Sports’ app user base, enhance user retention and provide additional opportunities to monetize renewing subscribers with additional revenue streams.

New Revenue Streams : Swifty is expected to further expand Signing Day Sports’ current product offering while also broadening the Company’s exposure to new sports and athletes outside the U.S. Signing Day Sports has accumulated more than 10,000 registered users, which it plans to increase at an accelerated rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2025. The Company’s focus is to develop new strategic revenue streams, and improve revenue metrics per user, with the same aim of fully monetizing this growing user base.

New Market Exposure: Since its beginning as a football student-athlete recruitment platform provider, Signing Day Sports has expanded its platform to support baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer. Swifty is expected to bring exposure to new markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, as well as exposure to emerging sports without established recruitment models. The Company anticipates that early adopters in these emerging sports markets are a significant market and plans to broaden its platform to capitalize on these prospective revenue streams.

Enhanced User Engagement : Swifty’s team is expected to introduce exciting new features to Signing Day Sports, including gamification elements such as live scoreboards, top competitor leaderboards, fantasy leagues and real-time performance tracking, which are designed to boost engagement, organic user acquisition and user retention.

“With Swifty expected to join the Signing Day Sports family, we anticipate being better positioned than ever to deliver an enhanced user experience while accelerating our expansion into new markets,” said Daniel Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports. “This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in our growth journey, and we are confident in the significant value it will bring to our platform, collaborators, student-athletes, and stockholders.”

James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty, added, “Swifty is excited to bring our technological capabilities and global reach to the Signing Day Sports platform. Together, we will create new opportunities for student-athletes and coaches worldwide while driving operational efficiencies that will further our mutual goals. We look forward to working with Signing Day Sports as we scale into new markets and continue to innovate for the benefit of our users.”

For further information about Signing Day Sports and Swifty, please see their communication channels listed below:

Website: https://swifty.global X: @swiftyglobal Telegram: @swiftyglobal Email: hello@swifty.global

Website: https://signingdaysports.com Ecommerce Website: https://signingdayshop.com Investor Relations Website: https://ir.signingdaysports.com X: @sdsports Email: support@signingdaysports.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

