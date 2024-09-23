Siltrax Launches Groundbreaking Silicon-Based Fuel Cell Technology

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siltrax, a pioneering company in fuel cell innovation, today introduced its groundbreaking silicon-based fuel cell technology, which leverages the unique characteristics of silicon to deliver enhanced performance, durability and cost-efficiency. Supported by a US$10 million investment round, including 7 million from Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), Siltrax is focused on transforming the hydrogen industry with its cutting-edge technology, designed to revolutionize fuel cell applications across a range of industries.

At the core of Siltrax’s innovative fuel cell technology are silicon-based bipolar plates, which take advantage of the material’s lightweight and durable nature, mechanical and chemical stability and ability to withstand high temperatures and corrosive environments. Silicon also allows the creation of micro-scale flow channels on the plates’ surface. Combined, these attributes directly enhance the power density, durability and performance of Siltrax’s fuel cells relative to its peers.

Another key advantage of Siltrax’s innovation is the ability to leverage existing photovoltaic (PV) supply chains for raw materials and production equipment. This strategic approach also allows Siltrax to leverage existing process and techniques to further optimize its manufacturing processes but also holds the potential to reduce the overall cost of fuel cell production, making this advanced technology more accessible for widespread adoption.

“We’re entering a new era of energy innovation where silicon-based fuel cells have the potential to transform the clean energy landscape,” said Dr. Zhengrong Shi, co-founder of Siltrax. “Silicon’s properties enable us to push the boundaries of fuel cell design, creating a low-cost, high-performance product. And, by leveraging resources from the solar industry, we can lower the barriers to mass manufacturing and make clean energy solutions more accessible to the global market.”

The innovative technology was developed by Dr. Shi, a renowned solar entrepreneur, and Dr. Jim Zhu, a semiconductor expert with extensive experience in silicon-based materials research. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to developing Siltrax’s silicon-based fuel cell technology.

Siltrax’s initial focus is aerospace and stationary power applications. Hydrogen is considered the optimal solution for decarbonizing the aerospace industry, as hydrogen’s high energy density makes it a suitable medium for powering aircraft over long distances.

Applications of Siltrax Fuel Cells