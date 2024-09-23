Hamden, CT, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of solutions for post-acute care organizations, is pleased to announce the release of its latest whitepaper, "The 2024 Decision Maker's Handbook to Home Health and Hospice Billing Challenges." This comprehensive guide addresses the most pressing billing and revenue cycle management issues facing home health and hospice agencies in 2024 and beyond.

As reimbursement rates tighten and regulatory requirements become more complex, home health and hospice agencies are feeling the strain on their financial operations. SimiTree's new whitepaper offers actionable insights and strategies to help agencies overcome these challenges and optimize their billing processes.

“Home health and hospice agencies are facing unprecedented challenges in managing their cash flow and revenue cycle operations," said Brian Harris, Vice President of Financial Consulting at SimiTree. "Our goal with this whitepaper is to provide decision-makers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate these complexities and ensure the financial health of their organizations."

To download the whitepaper, click here.

