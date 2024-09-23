BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced a series of innovative features designed to make learning more intuitive, engaging, and impactful. These enhancements streamline the process for learners to earn new certifications, while also leveraging generative AI (GenAI) technologies to deliver a highly personalized and adaptive learning experience, accelerating the development of critical, in-demand skills.

“Skillsoft is at the forefront of delivering innovative talent development solutions, continually evolving to meet the dynamic skilling needs of businesses and learners,” said Apratim Purakayastha, General Manager, Talent Development Solutions, Skillsoft. “By integrating cutting-edge GenAI technologies with a best-in-class learning curriculum, these new enhancements bring a richer, more impactful learning experience to our customers, driving enhanced learner engagement, administrative efficiencies, and measurable organizational growth.”

Skillsoft streamlines the path to certification with new end-to-end management feature

Certifications bring significant benefits at the organizational and individual levels. According to Skillsoft’s 2024 C-Suite Perspectives Report, more than a third of executive-level respondents value the added skills that certifications bring at $20,000 or more per employee per year. Skillsoft’s most recent IT Skills & Salary Report also showed learners seeing improvements with quality of work (62%), work engagement (47%), and job performance (45%) after earning certifications.

Skillsoft’s new Certification Paths streamline and simplify the process for learners to discover, prepare, earn, and upload in-demand certifications from top providers including CompTIA, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, HRCI, Prince2, and PMI, through a single, intuitive platform. Meanwhile, learning administrators, HR teams, and managers benefit from robust tracking features, enabling them to guide and chart team members’ progress, stay ahead of upcoming expirations and renewals, and efficiently manage vouchers.

“In today’s rapidly evolving enterprise landscape, technical certifications are key. But they can be difficult for administrators and learners to track and share,” says Gina Smith, PhD, Research Director for IDC’s IT Skills for Digital Business practice. “Skillsoft Certification Paths aim to tackle such issues by providing comprehensive certification management for administrators and a centralized hub for learners to access all of their certification needs.”

Skillsoft leverages GenAI to boost learner satisfaction and skill building outcomes

As organizations and learners grapple with rapid technological advancements, shifting industry demands, and widening skills gaps, businesses require more personalized, experiential, and scalable learning models. According to new research from Skillsoft, one-in-four workers say a lack of relevant training experiences is their biggest barrier to achieving skill-building goals.

To address these needs, Skillsoft has introduced a suite of platform enhancements, leveraging GenAI technologies to create a more personalized learning journey and empower professionals and businesses with smarter, more efficient tools tailored to individual skilling needs and preferences. New capabilities available in Skillsoft’s learning platform include:

Smart Content Discovery: Skillsoft’s new AI Assistant offers tailored asset recommendations, instant support, and career guidance, while AI-Assisted Search clarifies queries and suggests related topics, helping learners and administrators quickly discover the relevant learning experiences and information they require to achieve their skilling goals.

Personalized Coaching: Designed to complement and enhance the 1-on-1 human experience of Skillsoft Coaching , Skillsoft’s new AI Coaching Guide provides continuous support between human-led sessions, offering learners ongoing encouragement, real-time feedback, and data-driven insights to help them stay on track with their learning objectives.

Coding Assistant: Skillsoft is making coding education more efficient and engaging with its AI Learning Assistant , available for Codecademy interactive courses. This innovative chatbot acts as a personal study buddy and tutor for learners, providing tailored coding exercises, real-time support, and immediate feedback based on each individual’s pace and skill level.

These new features build on Skillsoft’s recent advancements in AI-powered learning, including Skillsoft CAISY™, its award-winning AI-powered coach, Interactive Skill Benchmarks, and a GenAI skilling program developed in collaboration with Microsoft. Skillsoft will discuss these new features and more at Skillsoft Perspectives 2024, the company’s annual customer conference.

Learn more and request a demo here.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements