BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--
Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced a series of innovative features designed to make learning more intuitive, engaging, and impactful. These enhancements streamline the process for learners to earn new certifications, while also leveraging generative AI (GenAI) technologies to deliver a highly personalized and adaptive learning experience, accelerating the development of critical, in-demand skills.
“Skillsoft is at the forefront of delivering innovative talent development solutions, continually evolving to meet the dynamic skilling needs of businesses and learners,” said Apratim Purakayastha, General Manager, Talent Development Solutions, Skillsoft. “By integrating cutting-edge GenAI technologies with a best-in-class learning curriculum, these new enhancements bring a richer, more impactful learning experience to our customers, driving enhanced learner engagement, administrative efficiencies, and measurable organizational growth.”
Skillsoft streamlines the path to certification with new end-to-end management feature
Certifications bring significant benefits at the organizational and individual levels. According to Skillsoft’s 2024 C-Suite Perspectives Report, more than a third of executive-level respondents value the added skills that certifications bring at $20,000 or more per employee per year. Skillsoft’s most recent IT Skills & Salary Report also showed learners seeing improvements with quality of work (62%), work engagement (47%), and job performance (45%) after earning certifications.
Skillsoft’s new Certification Paths streamline and simplify the process for learners to discover, prepare, earn, and upload in-demand certifications from top providers including CompTIA, AWS, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, HRCI, Prince2, and PMI, through a single, intuitive platform. Meanwhile, learning administrators, HR teams, and managers benefit from robust tracking features, enabling them to guide and chart team members’ progress, stay ahead of upcoming expirations and renewals, and efficiently manage vouchers.
“In today’s rapidly evolving enterprise landscape, technical certifications are key. But they can be difficult for administrators and learners to track and share,” says Gina Smith, PhD, Research Director for IDC’s IT Skills for Digital Business practice. “Skillsoft Certification Paths aim to tackle such issues by providing comprehensive certification management for administrators and a centralized hub for learners to access all of their certification needs.”
Skillsoft leverages GenAI to boost learner satisfaction and skill building outcomes
As organizations and learners grapple with rapid technological advancements, shifting industry demands, and widening skills gaps, businesses require more personalized, experiential, and scalable learning models. According to new research from Skillsoft, one-in-four workers say a lack of relevant training experiences is their biggest barrier to achieving skill-building goals.
To address these needs, Skillsoft has introduced a suite of platform enhancements, leveraging GenAI technologies to create a more personalized learning journey and empower professionals and businesses with smarter, more efficient tools tailored to individual skilling needs and preferences. New capabilities available in Skillsoft’s learning platform include:
These new features build on Skillsoft’s recent advancements in AI-powered learning, including Skillsoft CAISY™, its award-winning AI-powered coach, Interactive Skill Benchmarks, and a GenAI skilling program developed in collaboration with Microsoft. Skillsoft will discuss these new features and more at Skillsoft Perspectives 2024, the company’s annual customer conference.
Learn more and request a demo here.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.
Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements and may be based on current expectations, estimates or projections about our industry, management’s beliefs or certain assumptions made by management. Also, when we use words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “seek”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “probably”, or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those described under “Risk Factors” in our Form 10K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and subsequent periodic reports. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements included in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.
Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be incorrect, and actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923808819/en/
CONTACT: Investors
Shaina Keegan
shaina.keegan@skillsoft.comMedia
Cameron Martin
cameron.martin@skillsoft.com
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET CONTINUING TRAINING DATA MANAGEMENT EDUCATION
SOURCE: Skillsoft
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/23/2024 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/23/2024 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923808819/en