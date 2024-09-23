SlateStone Wealth Welcomes Temperance Partners as a Strategic Investor

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

SlateStone Wealth, LLC (“SlateStone”) a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Jupiter, Florida today announces a strategic partnership with Temperance Partners (“Temperance”), a private investment firm backed by family office capital with a long-term focus.

With this investment, SlateStone is well positioned for continued meaningful organic and inorganic growth opportunities. It will also allow for future investments in technology, talent, and the addition of bespoke family office services.

“The foundation of our investment philosophy is to partner with high quality people with a similar culture to our own,” said Kevin Tice, Temperance Partners. “Our relationship with the team at SlateStone stretches back many years and we are delighted to become partners again with such an experienced and entrepreneurial group of people to help drive forward this next phase of SlateStone’s growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Temperance as partners following many years of association on both a business and personal level with Kevin Tice, Paul Sorbara, and Jason Seltzer,” said Patrick Tylander, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, SlateStone. “This investment represents a mutual respect and shared commitment to the values on which we founded the firm.”

“This collaboration with Temperance Partners comes at a pivotal time in our growth trajectory,” said Sherri Daniels, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SlateStone. “It also underscores our commitment to expanding our wealth management services, delivering exceptional client service and financial solutions, including unique alternative investments.”

With this investment, Temperance becomes a minority shareholder in SlateStone. Kevin Tice and Jason Seltzer join the firm’s Board of Directors.

SlateStone Wealth serves high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families, and the advisors who serve them. The firm specializes in comprehensive wealth management and bespoke asset management that incorporates both traditional and alternative investments within client portfolios and currently has $1.91 billion in assets under management.

About SlateStone Wealth

SlateStone is an independent, investment and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and foundations. The firm was established in 2017 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Patrick Tylander and Sherri Daniels following an established career in independent RIA leadership of national firms and is complemented by a team of highly qualified professionals and former registered investment advisory principals who serve a high and ultra-high net worth clientele from its offices in Jupiter, FL, Davie, FL, and Madison, WI. SlateStone offers personalized asset management, sourcing, and management of private alternative investments along with comprehensive financial, estate/legacy and charitable planning among other services.