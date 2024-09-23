SmartRent Welcomes Natalie Cariola as Chief Revenue Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced Natalie Cariola is joining the Company as its Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), effective September 30. Cariola will be a member of the recently formed Management Committee, which reports to SmartRent’s Chairman of the Board, John Dorman.

As CRO, Cariola will lead the SmartRent revenue organization, overseeing the sales and account management teams. With more than two decades of experience driving sales and business expansion in rental housing and proptech, she will focus on expanding market share and strengthening existing customer relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to the leadership team as SmartRent’s CRO. She brings a proven track record of growing revenue at scale, expanding SaaS revenue, driving client success and building high-performing teams,” said Dorman. “We are confident that Natalie’s unique skill set and sharp strategic mind will help us enhance customer experience while capitalizing on our significant growth potential. Her understanding of the challenges and opportunities in rental housing will be key to shaping and expanding SmartRent’s industry footprint and impact as we continue to deliver convenience and efficiency to operators, their teams and residents.”

Cariola’s extensive multifamily career spans sales and strategic organizational leadership for early-stage ventures and established technology firms. Most recently, Cariola served as president of Stake, a financial technology firm offering cashback and banking services to renters. Prior to Stake, she spent six years at Zumper, the largest privately held rental marketplace in North America, including serving as the chief sales officer, where she led significant revenue growth and built the company’s sales, customer success, sales enablement and sales development functions. Previously, Cariola worked with Compass, helping to launch its Southern California operation, and spent a decade at ForRent.com (acquired by CoStar) in various sales leadership roles.

In addition, Cariola actively participates in moving the multifamily industry forward, serving on advisory boards for several leading proptech organizations including WithMe, Inc., Nurture Boss and Women in PropTech, the leading global industry group for professionals with an interest in innovation and the future of real estate. She holds an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management with a focus in real estate finance and entrepreneurship.

“I have long admired SmartRent for its market-leading solutions, purpose-built products and innovative services that provide significant value to customers and their residents,” said Cariola. “I look forward to working with the incredible team at SmartRent to build on its strong foundation of quality solutions and strong customer loyalty to capture the many opportunities we have in front of us.”

