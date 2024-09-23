LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoCalBio ( the Southern California Biomedical Council ) today announced the full lineup of speakers and presenting companies for its 26th Annual SoCalBio Investor & Partnership Conference, which will be held September 25-26 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.

Since 1995, SoCalBio has served as the voice and advocate for the bioscience, medical devices, and digital health industries across the Greater Los Angeles region. Now in its 26th year, the Annual Investor & Partnership Conference is the region’s premier local showcase for innovation in a range of market segments, from medical devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, and regenerative medicine to drug delivery, healthcare informatics, and AI.

For the first time, SoCalBio is bringing the conference to Orange County – a part of greater Los Angeles with significant bioscience industry growth. Orange County is home to world-class R&D, investors, and more than 65,000 industry professionals employed at 2,000-plus companies.

The conference will start with an economic report from Ryan Helwig of TEConomy highlighting trends to watch within the life science industry including investments, employment data, and NIH regional funding totals versus national data.

Also, plenary sessions ranging from a workforce development panel focusing on “Demystifying Apprenticeships” to sessions examining the latest innovations for “Medical Devices of Tomorrow” and “The Future of Targeted Therapy.” Other conference highlights include a session by SoCalBio’s W3 (Women, Work & Wisdom) group focused on go-to-market strategies for disruptive products.

This year’s conference will also introduce investors and potential partners to 30 carefully selected emerging and mid-stage companies with the potential to deliver breakthrough innovations (see list below). Los Angeles-based VCs OCV and Westlake Village Bio Partners will be part of the at least 20 VCs in attendance (see agenda).

“SoCalBio’s annual conference showcases life science innovation (MedTech & BioTech) from across Southern California and Canada and explores pathways to bring that innovation to market,” said SoCalBio President & CEO Walid Sabbagh, Jr., PhD. “It is a signature event designed for industry professionals, investors, researchers, educators, policymakers, and service providers to support our local companies and also foster the next generation of emerging companies in Greater Los Angeles.”