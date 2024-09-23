SoFi Announces Reverse Stock Split for SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY)

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Tidal ETF Trust (the “Trust”) has approved a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of the SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSE Arca: SFY) (the “Fund”). The reverse split will take effect after the close of trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the “Exchange”) on October 1, 2024.

Following the reverse stock split, every five shares of the Fund will be consolidated into one share, effectively decreasing the total number of issued and outstanding shares by approximately 80%. The per-share net asset value (NAV) and the opening market price will increase proportionally by five times on the following trading day.

Details of the Reverse Stock Split:

Reverse Split Ratio: 1:5

Approximate Decrease in Total Outstanding Shares: 80%

Additionally, the Fund’s CUSIP number will change as follows, effective after the close of the market on the Effective Date:

Old CUSIP New CUSIP 886364207 886364173

Impact on Shareholders

The reverse stock split will not alter the overall value of a shareholder’s investment. The value of an investor’s holdings in the Fund remains unchanged, even though the number of shares will decrease, and the per-share price will increase:

Shares of the Fund will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Exchange on October 2, 2024.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Implications