Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Solera’s Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy Wins Prestigious 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Award

Solera Global Corp., Associated Press

WESTLAKE, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, is proud to announce that Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy has been awarded a 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Award for its innovative approach to technical training in the automotive industry. This recognition highlights the Academy's solution to a significant industry challenge: the rapid advancement of vehicle technology and the increasing complexity of repair jobs.

Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy addresses the critical need for up-to-date technical training that allows technicians to keep pace with new technologies without compromising workshop productivity. Traditional classroom training often requires technicians to step away from the repair bay, costing valuable work hours. In contrast, Direct-Hit® Pro Academy offers flexible, video-based training from seasoned industry professionals, enabling technicians to learn and apply new skills in real time, directly at their workstations.

Victoria Repice, SVP of Product Management at Solera, emphasizes the practical benefits of the Academy's training: "Our professional courses are designed to tackle the real challenges that technicians face daily, offering immediate solutions that enhance both the quality and efficiency of their work. Thanks to the Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy, repair shops can rapidly equip their staff with the necessary skills to manage more complex repairs and adapt to the fast-evolving automotive landscape. This award affirms Solera’s commitment to driving industry standards forward and supporting our clients through innovative educational tools."

To learn more about the #MOTORTop20 competition and view all the 2024 winners, visit: https://www.motor.com/top20awards-winners/. Additional information about the Identifix Direct-Hit® Pro Academy can be found here: https://store.identifix.com/Identifix.

About Solera

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera’s comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera’s AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

For more information, visit  http://www.solera.com.

PAN Communications for Solera solera@pancomm.com

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst Company, is one of the world’s premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit  motor.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14f4165b-cc88-479d-9a19-a4e44879acc2

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
