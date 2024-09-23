ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

SONIC® Drive-In is casting a spell on taste buds nationwide this Halloween season with the launch of the Witch’s Brew Slush Float. A bewitching addition to the Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup, this limited-time seasonal treat is a refreshing twist on the classic caramel apple treat. Witch’s Brew will be available at SONIC locations nationwide on September 30, but SONIC App users can score early access by placing an order through the app starting today.

SONIC Unveils a Spooktacular Halloween Treat with NEW Witch’s Brew Slush Float (Photo: Business Wire)

The Witch’s Brew Slush Float combines the tartness of a green apple-flavored slush with salted caramel bubbles, topped with sweet, creamy soft serve, and finished with even more salted caramel bubbles for an extra burst of flavor. This new beverage is as eye-catching as it is delicious, and it’s priced starting at $3.99* for a medium size.

“Witch’s Brew is our twist on a caramel apple that stands out from the crowd with its unique blend of seasonal flavors and textures,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “This hauntingly good creation not only captures the essence of the Halloween season but also delivers a deliciously fun experience that’s truly one-of-a-kind. Witch’s Brew is sure to become a seasonal favorite.”

SONIC guests can enjoy this spooky delight while knowing that their purchase supports public education. SONIC donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.** Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

Witch's Brew will be available for a limited time only, from September 23 through November 3, at participating locations while supplies last.

*Tax not included; the Flavorista Favorites lineup of beverages are not eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the App, Happy Hour at drive-ins, Morning Drink Stop®, or other discounts.

**SONIC donates a portion of every SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

