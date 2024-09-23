Munich, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. ( OTCQB: SEVCF ) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 26, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference, a live and online conference, will give the Company’s existing shareholders and the investment community to ask questions to George O’Leary, Sono Group’s Managing Director, CEO and CFO, after the presentation.

Mr. O’Leary will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. O’Leary will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Sono Group N.V. will be presenting at 1:45 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

For interested parties who are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.