Southlake Financial Group (“Southlake” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that AM Best has added Southlake’s insurance subsidiaries to the Financial Size Category VIII from VII. This increase reflects Southlake’s entry into the Financial Size Category VIII ($100m-250m).

AM Best is a global credit rating agency for the insurance industry. For Southlake, this represents a significant milestone in the Company’s commitment to maintaining exceptional financial health and fostering customer trust.

“We are proud of this achievement, which stands as a testament to our strategic growth and the solid financial foundation of our carriers,” said Yogesh Kumar, CEO of Southlake. “This underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and meeting the growing demand for higher quality fronting capacity that we are witnessing.”

Southlake Financial Group, headquartered in Westlake, TX, manages a diversified portfolio of insurance products through its subsidiaries. Its Southlake Specialty Insurance Company and Westlake Specialty Insurance Company subsidiaries have maintained a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) since May 4, 2021, reflecting their strong balance sheets, prudent underwriting standards, and commitment to long-term success.

The increased financial size category, from size VII (7) to size VIII (8), is a key differentiator for Southlake as a preferred partner for MGAs and reinsurers seeking a strong, reliable carrier in the competitive fronting market.

For more information about Southlake and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.southlakespecialty.com/.

About Southlake Financial Group

Southlake Financial Group is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, offering a wide range of products through its subsidiaries, Southlake Specialty Insurance Company, Westlake Specialty Insurance Company, and Nevada General Insurance Company. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Southlake continues to deliver outstanding value and service to its policyholders.

About AM Best

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries and holds a unique place in the financial services industry. For the latest Best’s Credit Rating, access www.ambest.com.