ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, continues to rank high among the best colleges in the nation, according to the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Report. For the 18th year in a row, Spelman has been named the No. 1 Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the nation. This year, Spelman also moved up to secure the No. 1 spot among all colleges on the list of Top Performers in Social Mobility and remains among the top 40 Best National Liberal Arts institutions.

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's top colleges by U.S. News and World Report," said Helene D. Gayle, president of Spelman College. "This recognition reflects our strong tradition of attracting exceptional students, outstanding faculty, dedicated staff and strong leadership. We take pride in being the No. 1 HBCU for the 18th consecutive year and ranking among the top 40 liberal arts institutions. Additionally, we are particularly proud of our commitment to enhancing social mobility for our students and their families, as well as our achievements in various academic program rankings.”

Social mobility is seen as a primary measure for understanding the return on investment for the families of college students as well as society more broadly. For more than 100 years, HBCUs like Spelman have been pathways to upward mobility for underrepresented and low-income students. HBCUs play a vital role in promoting social mobility and economic growth in our nation. According to a recent economic impact report from the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs generate $16.5 billion in direct economic impact on the national economy in the U.S.

Other key rankings for Spelman this year included:

No. 8 in Learning Communities

No. 16 Most Innovative Schools - National Liberal Arts Colleges

No. 30 in Undergraduate Teaching – National Liberal Arts Colleges

No. 94 Best Undergraduate Psychology program